16-year-old arrested for murder after deadly Palmetto apartment shooting

The Brief A 21-year-old man was killed Saturday night at an apartment complex on Cascade Palmetto Highway. Jamari Brown, 16, was arrested Sunday and faces several charges, including murder and burglary. Palmetto police are still investigating the motive behind the shooting.



A teenager has been arrested following a deadly shooting in south Fulton County on Saturday, according to police.

What we know:

The Palmetto Police Department said officers responded to an apartment complex in the 9100 block of Cascade Palmetto Highway around 8 p.m. Saturday after reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found a 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his chest.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment, but police said he died from his injuries.

On Sunday morning, police announced the arrest of Jamari Brown, 16. He is charged with murder, aggravated assault and burglary.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the victim's name or the specific circumstances that led to the gunfire.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding the murder is asked to contact Palmetto police at 770-463-9068.