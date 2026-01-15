Warming centers open in North Georgia as extreme cold takes hold

Freezing temperatures will close out the workweek, leading to some municipalities opening warming shelters across North Georgia.

What we know:

Thursday night will be clear and very cold as temperatures drop quickly into the 20s immediately after sunset.

By early Friday morning, residents in town can expect lows in the low to mid-20s, which is well below the seasonal average of 35°F.

Wind chill will be a major factor throughout the overnight hours. Even though the northwest breeze is expected to diminish slightly, it will remain around 5 to 10 mph, making it feel significantly colder. In some nearby areas, wind chills have already made temperatures feel as low as 14°F to 19°F.

Be sure to take precautions and secure a warm place to stay before the coldest temperatures hit early tomorrow.

Local perspective:

Here is a list of warming centers open across North Georgia:

Atlanta

Old Adamsville Recreation Center

Location: 3404 Delmar Ln NW, Atlanta, GA 30331

Hours: * Thursday, Jan 15 (8:00 PM) – Friday, Jan 16 (11:00 AM)

Friday, Jan 16 (8:00 PM) – Saturday, Jan 17 (9:00 AM)

Saturday, Jan 17 (8:00 PM) – Sunday, Jan 18 (2:00 PM)

Note: Transportation provided nightly at 8:00 PM from the Gateway Center.

Rev. James Orange Park and Recreation Center

Location: 1305 Oakland Ln. SW, Atlanta, GA 30310

Hours: Same as Old Adamsville Recreation Center (see above).

Selena S. Butler Park and Recreation Center (Women & Children Only)

Location: 98 William Holmes Borders Dr. NE, Atlanta, GA 30312

Hours: Same as Old Adamsville Recreation Center (see above).

Cartersville (Bartow County)

Compassion Center / Grace Baptist Church

Location: 477 Old Cassville White Rd NW, Cartersville, GA 30121

Hours: Open from 6:00 PM Thursday, Jan 15 through 10:00 AM Monday, Jan 19.

Chamblee (DeKalb County)

St. Vincent de Paul

Location: 2050-C Chamblee Tucker Rd, Chamblee, GA

Hours: * Overnight: Thursday, Jan 15 and Monday, Jan 19.

24-Hour Activation: Saturday, Jan 17 and Sunday, Jan 18.

Decatur (DeKalb County)

Exchange Park Intergenerational Center

Location: 2771 Columbia Dr, Decatur, GA

Hours: * Overnight: Thursday, Jan 15.

24-Hour Activation: Saturday, Jan 17 through Monday, Jan 19.

Mason Mill Recreation Center

Location: 1340 McConnell Dr, Decatur, GA

Hours: Thursday, Jan 15 (Overnight Only). Closed Jan 17–19.

Marietta (Cobb County)

MUST Ministries Hope House

Location: 1297 Bells Ferry Road, Marietta, GA 30066

Hours: Open Wednesday, Jan 14 and Thursday, Jan 15.

Details: Open to men, women, and children. Dinner served at 5:00 PM; breakfast provided.

Note: Guests must report by 8:00 PM to stay in the shelter.

South Fulton

Burdett Park

Location: 2945 Burdett Rd, South Fulton, GA 30349

Hours: Open 24 Hours / Open Now.

Details: Short-term relief station. Shuttle transportation available from this site to nearby overnight shelters (subject to availability).

Stockbridge (Henry County)

Merle Manders Conference Center

Location: 111 Davis Road, Stockbridge, GA

Hours: Jan 15 – Jan 16, 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

Details: Open to all. Free water, soup, coffee, and seating available.

Toccoa (Stephens County)

The Hope Center

Location: 69 W. Whitman Street, Toccoa, GA

Hours: Opening Thursday, Jan 15 at 6:00 PM.

Details: Serving food and providing a warm place to stay for all community members in need.