Chamblee Tucker Road shooting: GBI confirms officer involved
CHAMBLEE, Ga. - Law enforcement from multiple agencies responded to the area near the Chamblee Walmart on Thursday afternoon after a shooting involving an officer.
What we know:
According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, a Chamblee police officer was involved in the shooting, but details regarding what happened were not immediately known.
The shooting happened around 5 p.m. near the intersection of Chamblee Tucker Road and Peachtree Boulevard.
FOX 5 crews spotted crime scene tape in the parking lot of the Chamblee Village, the shopping center where the Walmart is located, and across Chamblee Tucker Road, at The Oliver apartment complex.
What we don't know:
It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.
Officials have not disclosed what led to the initial confrontation or whether the officer was the only party to fire a weapon.
The Source: Information in this brief was obtained through a release by Chamblee Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.