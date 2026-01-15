Chamblee Tucker Road shooting: GBI confirms officer involved

Image 1 of 28 ▼ A massive response is seen outside a chemical plant after a reported fired inside along Barnett Road in Forest Park on Jan. 15, 2026. (FOX 5)

The Brief A Chamblee police officer was involved in a shooting along Chamblee Tucker Road Thursday afternoon. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has taken over, launching an independent probe into the incident. Casualties and specific motives remain unconfirmed, as authorities have not yet released injury reports or suspect details.



Law enforcement from multiple agencies responded to the area near the Chamblee Walmart on Thursday afternoon after a shooting involving an officer.

What we know:

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, a Chamblee police officer was involved in the shooting, but details regarding what happened were not immediately known.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. near the intersection of Chamblee Tucker Road and Peachtree Boulevard.

FOX 5 crews spotted crime scene tape in the parking lot of the Chamblee Village, the shopping center where the Walmart is located, and across Chamblee Tucker Road, at The Oliver apartment complex.

What we don't know:

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.

Officials have not disclosed what led to the initial confrontation or whether the officer was the only party to fire a weapon.

FOX 5 has a crew working to gather more information.