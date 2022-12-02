Grady Hospital officer arrested for shooting at driver on I-20 while in uniform, deputies say

article

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said an armed, uniformed Grady Hospital public safety officer shot at a driver on Interstate 20 in Douglas County.

Deputies said Alfred Stevenson Watkins was arrested after he allegedly shot at a driver on Nov. 20 on I-20 westbound. A 911 caller reported the incident happened somewhere between Fairburn Road and Chapel Hill Road, police said.

Deputies said no one was injured and Watkins and the other driver pulled over and cooperated with investigators.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said Watkins was armed and wearing his Grady Hospital Public Safety uniform at the time of the alleged shooting.

Deputies identified him as the shooter, arrested Watkins and charged him with aggravated assault, discharging a firearm from or on a roadway and reckless conduct.