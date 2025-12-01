Grady Health System opens Decatur outpatient center

The Brief Grady Health System is opening a new outpatient center in Decatur along Flat Shoals Pkwy Tuesday. The Flat Shoals Parkway Outpatient Health Center is the first of two outpatient centers that Grady will open in Dekalb County this month. Grady officials said they are committed to meeting the healthcare needs of metro Atlanta residents.



Grady Health System is opening its Flat Shoals Parkway Outpatient Health Center this week.

What we know:

The facility is the first of two outpatient centers that Grady will open in DeKalb County this month.

The Flat Shoals Outpatient Center will offer a full range of services, including primary care, behavioral health, nephrology, general surgery, and orthopedics. The center will also offer on-site imaging, including CT scans, X-rays, and mammography, as well as laboratory services to deliver quicker test results, supporting efficient patient care.

What they're saying:

Grady Chief Administrative Officer Shannon Sale told FOX 5,

"We've worked over the last few years recognizing that having care closer to home is better for the community, for us to be able particularly to come into DeKalb County, with clinics that offer services that folks won't have to travel downtown for. We looked at the market, we looked at where the population's growing, where they were, where there was a lack of access to care, and identified this location by filling those gaps."

DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson said Monday's ribbon cutting ceremony at Grady's brand new Flat Shoals Outpatient Center ushers in a new era of expanded, high-quality healthcare for DeKalb residents.

"There has been a lack of easy access for many communities within the county. And this is one of three clinics. And I'm just excited because the conversation started in 2022. And just look at this, it's 2025. We're actually cutting the first ribbon," Cochran-Johnson explained.

Cathie Davenport lives near the new outpatient center. She said having a medical facility that operates wrap around services this close to home is a huge relief.

"It's a blessing because we are really Grady patients," Davenport said. "And we have to driveway to Brookhaven. So, it is a blessing to have a facility in our area. Words can't describe how happy we were to know that a facility will be in our area, that we will have the same opportunity as the other areas have."

What's next:

Grady will open a second outpatient center in DeKalb County on Candler Road later this month.