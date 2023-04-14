Government scam database available to public; great resource for businesses and students

Scams operate nationwide at an alarming rate, and some work better in some places than others. Staying on top of the scam trends is important.

On the FTC's Explore Data page you can learn about fraud reports, track trends, and download the reports for presentations. It's great information for consumers, for students, and for businesses.

There are a number of featured Tableaus that deep dive topics by year and region.

A look at one called Debt Collection shows Georgia is a hotspot for complaints about abusive and threatening calls. In fact, Georgia is featured prominently in many of the infographic selections: Military Reports, Do Not Call, Refunds to Consumers, Age and Fraud, and many more. You can look at specific years - or all years. You can see how the numbers breakdown by age group and how this problem looks over time.

These updated numbers come out quarterly, so the information is fresh.