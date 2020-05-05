Gov. Kemp to tour temporary medical pod in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. - Governor Brian Kemp will tour a pop-up care facility in Albany on Tuesday.
The medical pod arrived at Phoebe Putney Hospital several weeks ago and is scheduled to begin operations on Wednesday.
The pod houses 24 beds and will only be used to treat patients who do not have coronavirus.
Albany has been a hot spot for COVID-19 cases with at least 125 deaths in Dougherty County.
