Gov. Kemp suspends Hall County sheriff accused of DUI

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The Brief Gov. Brian Kemp has suspended Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch. The suspension comes after Couch's arrest for DUI in February. It is unclear whether Couch will be removed from his position permanently.



Gov. Brian Kemp suspended a Georgia sheriff on Tuesday after he was allegedly caught driving drunk last month.

What we know:

The governor issued an executive order suspending Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch for 60 days following his arrest on Feb. 27 for driving under the influence, failure to maintain a lane and possession of an open container.

Kemp's office launched an investigation into Couch on March 6, appointing a three-member committee made up of Attorney General Christopher Carr, Greene County Sheriff Donnie Harrison, and Glasscock County Sheriff Jeremy Kelley to review the case.

The action followed the Georgia Sheriffs' Association's request for an investigation into the situation.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office has said it continues to operate without disruption despite Couch's arrest.

The backstory:

A Hall County deputy observed Couch swerving across Green Hill Road around 10:30 a.m. the morning of Feb. 27 and stated Couch "could not maintain lane at all," according to a police report.

Responding officers all noted he smelled like alcohol. His blood alcohol level came back at 0.212%, well above the state limit of 0.08%

Couch told officers he had started drinking at 6 a.m. but had his last drink at 8 a.m.

What we don't know:

It is unclear whether Couch will be removed from his position permanently.

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