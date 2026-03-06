Hall County Sheriff’s Office addresses DUI arrest of Gerald Couch

article

The Brief Hall County’s chief deputy says the sheriff’s office is operating normally after Sheriff Gerald Couch’s DUI arrest. Couch was arrested Feb. 27 with a reported blood alcohol level of 0.212% while driving a county-issued SUV. State law gives Georgia’s governor authority to decide whether an elected sheriff should be suspended.



The Hall County Sheriff’s Office says it continues to operate without disruption following the recent arrest of Sheriff Gerald Couch on DUI charges.

PREVIOUS STORY: Triple the limit: New details in Hall Sheriff Gerald Couch's DUI arrest

What we know:

In a statement released Friday morning, Chief Deputy Kevin Head said the agency remains focused on serving residents despite the controversy surrounding the sheriff’s arrest.

"We understand that the citizens of Hall County may have concerns regarding the operation of the Hall County Sheriff’s Office following last Friday’s arrest of Sheriff Gerald Couch," Head said. "Please be assured that the Hall County Sheriff’s Office continues to operate normally and remains fully committed to serving our community."

Couch, 63, was arrested Feb. 27 after authorities say he was seen swerving along Green Hill Road while driving a county-issued SUV.

According to a Georgia Department of Public Safety incident report, a Hall County deputy noticed the vehicle around 10:30 a.m. and said Couch "could not maintain lane at all." The deputy contacted the Georgia State Patrol to investigate while continuing to follow the SUV until it turned into a private driveway.

Investigators say Couch’s blood alcohol level was measured at 0.212%, nearly three times the legal limit of 0.08% in Georgia.

He now faces charges of driving under the influence, failure to maintain a lane and possession of an open container.

Authorities say Couch admitted to drinking earlier in the day and told troopers he had started drinking around 6 a.m. and had his last drink about 8 a.m. Officers reported finding two open "Bahama Mama" alcoholic drinks in the SUV.

Couch was taken to the Hall County jail and later released on bond the same night.

Chief deputy now in command

Head said the sheriff’s office has procedures in place to ensure leadership continuity.

What they're saying:

"While the agency operates under the direction of the Sheriff, if he is absent or unable to perform his duties, command of the office automatically falls to the Chief Deputy," Head said. "As Chief Deputy, I am currently in command of the Hall County Sheriff’s Office."

Head noted that he already oversees the agency’s daily operations and will continue ensuring that public safety services continue uninterrupted.

"In my established role, I already oversee the day-to-day operations of the agency, and I will continue to ensure there is no disruption to law enforcement services or public safety operations," he said.

Governor could determine next steps

Under Georgia law, the sheriff is an elected constitutional office, meaning any potential suspension would fall under the authority of the governor.

What's next:

"Because the position of Sheriff is a constitutionally established elected office under Georgia law, any decision regarding suspension from office falls under the authority of the Governor," Head said. "The Governor has been notified of Sheriff Couch’s arrest, and the Sheriff’s Office will fully cooperate with any review or action initiated by the Governor’s Office."

Head also emphasized that most employees at the sheriff’s office had no involvement in the incident.

"Other than those personnel required to carry out their professional duties in this past Friday’s incident, the majority of our deputies, detention officers and civilian staff of the Hall County Sheriff’s Office had no involvement," he said.

"These men and women continue to report to work each day dedicated to protecting the citizens of Hall County."

Head added that he hopes the actions of one individual will not overshadow the work of the agency’s staff.

"I respectfully ask that they be treated with the same professionalism and respect they show the community and that the actions of one individual not diminish the integrity and commitment of the entire agency," he said.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said it remains focused on its mission "to serve and protect the people of Hall County."

It remains unclear whether Couch could face additional administrative action or suspension as the situation moves forward.