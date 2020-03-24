Gov. Kemp stands by limited 'shelter-in-place' order

article

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp defended his decision Tuesday to issue a limited "shelter-in-place" order for the state.

The Executive Order went into effect at noon and requires only residents of nursing or long-term care facilities, cancer patients and those with chronic lung disease to remain indoors.

"We just have got to keep those people home. We've got to care for them. That's up to all Georgians to do that," explained Gov. Kemp. "If you're a young person where this virus doesn't affect you very much, that's true, but you could spread it to your parents or your grandparents or somebody else's parents or grandparents and it could literally kill them. That's why this is so serious."

The order also shuts down bars and nightclubs across Georgia and requires other businesses to institute social distancing or limit group to 10 people or less.

Some criticized Kemp's order as not doing enough to protect Georgians.

"I've had people on both ends, you know, a lot of people thought it went too far. Dictating social distancing in restaurants is going to cut their ability to seat people probably 40 to 50 percent and that's going to hurt for them, but I do believe that they can hang on through that for a couple of weeks while we all do our part. And I had other people who said, 'You didn't go far enough.' But I'm having to weigh the whole state in my response."

The order lasts through noon on April 6.

