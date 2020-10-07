Gov. Kemp names Isakson aide as new chief of staff

article

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has announced a top aide to former U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson to be his new chief of staff.

Wednesday, Kemp announced the hiring of Trey Kilpatrick, the current vice president for government and community affairs at Georgia State University and former deputy chief of staff for Isakson.

“With his wealth of experience from both federal and state government, Trey is uniquely qualified to lead my administration,” Kemp said in a statement. “Together, we will continue to put hardworking Georgians first – protecting lives and livelihoods as we battle COVID-19, reforming adoption and foster care, fighting human trafficking, and prioritizing economic prosperity in every region of our state. I am truly honored to welcome him to my team.”

“I am honored by the opportunity to serve Governor Kemp, his administration, and the people of Georgia in this role,” Kilpatrick said. “I feel fortunate that I had the opportunity to work with a great Georgian like Senator Isakson for 10 years, and now have the opportunity to work with a principled leader like Governor Kemp in his administration.”

Kilpatrick is taking over the position from interim Chief of Staff Caylee Noggle, the first woman in Georgia history to hold the position. The previous chief of staff was Tim Fleming, who started working with Kemp in 2002 during the governor's race for state Senate.

