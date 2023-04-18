Gov. Kemp 'looking for somebody that can win' in 2024

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said it is important for Republicans to support a candidate who can win the White House in 2024. Kemp has not yet endorsed anyone in the race.

"I'm looking for somebody that can win," said Gov. Kemp. "You can't govern if you don't win."

Over the weekend, Kemp spoke to a group of GOP donors and urged them to focus on the future. He shared the message again in an appearance on CNN.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says the GOP needs to find a presidential candidate for 2024 who can win and shouldn’t be distracted by the last election. (FOX 5)

While Gov. Kemp has not mentioned him by name, it is clear his remarks are aimed at former President Donald Trump, who has continued to dwell on the 2020 election and has already entered the race for 2024.

Kemp said he learned some important lessons from his re-election bid in 2022.

"First of all, we've got to tell people what we're for," Kemp explained. "I believe that one of the things we learned running is we didn't just contrast with our opponent, we told people what we were for, what we were going to do. We did that this legislative session and I think people appreciate that fact."

Gov. Kemp said candidates must also share their vision for the future, especially their plans to tackle inflation.

"We need to talk to people about what we're going to do for them to help them fight through that," said Kemp.