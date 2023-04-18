CareSource awards grants to fight human trafficking in Georgia

A non-profit health coverage company awarded two large grants Tuesday to organizations working to end human trafficking in Georgia.

CareSource announced grants of $100,000 to Rescuing Hope and $50,000 to the Georgia Sheriffs’ Association.

"We are hopefully putting a little dent in human trafficking, and we just really cannot thank you enough for this announcement today ‘cause it is going to change lives," said Georgia first lady Marty Kemp, who has made human trafficking a priority of the governor’s office since 2019.

Georgia got a significant boost in its fight on human trafficking on April 18, 2023. (FOX 5)

Rescuing Hope works to educate law enforcement, youth and the community at large about how to recognize the signs of human trafficking. The organization also helps trafficking survivors.

"We want to further that message, further than advocacy, the education, the promotion and what they do of rescuing individuals out of the evils of human trafficking," explained CareSource of Georgia President Jason Bearden.

Rescuing Hope founder Susan Norris said the grant will help them expand their efforts to offer job training and job leads for victims who have escaped "the life."

"We’re a small operation, but we do a lot," said Susan Norris. "So, this is a complete game changer for us in that these funds will be utilized to help us beef up the programs and the services that we provide for survivors."

Terry Norris, executive director of the Georgia Sheriffs’ Association, said they will use the grant funding to train law enforcement officers and children living in the Georgia Sheriff’s Youth Homes on human trafficking.

"We’ve got about 50 children now in these five campuses and to help them understand some of the signs too, because even though they’re not being trafficked, they may know other children that have been," said Terry Norris.