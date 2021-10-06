Gov. Kemp joins call for more federal resources at Texas border

Gov. Brian Kemp and nine other Republican governors traveled to Texas Thursday to call on the Biden Administration to take more steps to rein in the crisis at the southern border.

"President Joe Biden has caused a humanitarian crisis and chaos on our border," said Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas.

During a news conference, the group outlined 10 steps they want the Biden administration to take including allocating more federal resources and federal law enforcement officers.

The announcement came a little more than two weeks after 26 Republican governors signed on to a letter asking President Biden to meet with them about the situation at the order.

"It's been 16 days since we sent the President the letter and we still haven't heard anything back," said Gov. Doug Ducey, R-Arizona.

Data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection showed from October 2020 through August 2021, they reported 1,741,956 "enforcement actions." That is up from 646,822 from October 2019 through September 2020.

Gov. Kemp did not speak during the news conference, but did share videos on social media of him meeting with members of the Georgia National Guard, who he deployed to Texas to help.

"To me, it's a political stunt," said Georgia House Minority Leader Rep. James Beverly, D-Macon. "We have a crisis with this pandemic. It's not over. You know, 2,000 people a day are being diagnosed with COVID in our state and you're absent at the wheel. We have our own problems here in Georgia that we need solved."

This report is being filed from Atlanta

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS