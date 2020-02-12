Gov. Kemp breaks silence on state budget goals

State lawmakers have just under a week left as they continue to hammer out the details of the budget.

Earlier this month, House Speaker David Ralston asked lawmakers to adjourn until Tuesday, February 18 over state budget negotiations.

The decision came after Governor Brian Kemp asked state agencies to trim spending by four percent this fiscal year.

Wednesday, the governor spoke publicly about the budget issue for the first time. He said these negotiations will not drive a wedge between him and lawmakers.

"I think we're going to have a great budget when we get finished now what it's gonna look like we're still working through that but I think they got a lot of answers yesterday but we stand ready to continue to defend the focus that we made on different parts of the budget," said Gov. Kemp.

Some of Gov. Kemp's priorities for the budget include pay raises for teachers and growing “Georgia Made” businesses.

