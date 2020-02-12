Kemp launches ‘Georgia Made’ logo for in-state manufacturers

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is announcing a “Georgia Made” program to encourage manufacturers to promote the state on their products.

The Republican Kemp announced the program Wednesday at the state Capitol, surrounded by representatives of 11 companies whose factories he visited during a statewide tour last fall.

The program parallels the existing Georgia Grown certification that promotes agricultural products. The Georgia Department of Economic Development will begin certifying products as Georgia-made later this year, giving the stylized peach logo to any product at least 50% made in the state.

“I hope each of the companies here will place it on your products as a badge of honor,” Kemp said. “The world-class goods that each of you produce are a large part of what sets our state apart, and what keeps Georgia on the mind of the domestic and international companies looking to invest here.”

Georgia has more than 6,600 manufacturers statewide employing more than 400,000 people. Manufactured goods last year made up 90% of Georgia’s $41.2 billion in exports, with Canada, Mexico, Germany, China and Singapore the top international destinations for Georgia products. The state saw exports increase 1.5%, even as overall U.S. exports fell slightly.