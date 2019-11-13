Gov. Kemp announces application deadline for Isakson's Senate seat

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced Wednesday that anyone interested in fulfilling the term of Senator Johnny Isakson, who's stepping down at the end of the year due to health challenges, must submit their application online by next Monday.

Governor Kemp will appoint a temporary replacement to fill Isakson's seat until voters can choose a more permanent person for the job in the November 2020 election. The Governor's Office set up a website where applicants can upload a PDF of their curriculum vitae or resume.

The deadline for applications is Monday, Nov. 18, at 5 p.m.

“We will continue to carefully vet each applicant and nominate a person who will best serve our state and country," the governor said in a news release Wednesday morning.

The applications submitted on the website will be subject to open records, so the public will soon have an idea of who wants the job. Applicants must be a Georgia resident who will be at least 30 years old as of January 1, 2020, and must have been a U.S. citizen for at least nine years.

Sen. Isakson will officially resign on December 31. The new temporary appointment will serve until a special election is held on Nov. 3, 2020.

RELATED: Isakson resigning from U.S. Senate seat at end of year