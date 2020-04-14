Gov. Brian Kemp talks to FOX 5 about long-term care facilities, other COVID-19 response efforts

Nursing homes have been a critical focus of coronavirus response both here in Georgia and across the country.

As of Monday, the Georgia National Guard reported that it sanitized 229 facilities across the state.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

But it's been difficult to get information on how many cases of coronavirus have occurred within assisted living facilities.

In an interview Tuesday afternoon, FOX 5 Anchor Courtney Bryant asked Governor Brian Kemp about that and other pressing issues in the state's coronavirus response.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.

The governor also acknowledged the stay at home order is set to expire on April 30.

Advertisement

He says he is still considering whether he will extend the order.

Right now, the state is working to increase testing and to ensure there are enough beds for patients.

App users click here for live updates

Know how the COVID-19 outbreak is impacting Georiga

• Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least twenty seconds.

• If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

RESOURCES:

Symptoms, testing and how to prepare amid growing COVID-19 outbreak

Who is most susceptible to coronavirus? COVID-19 not just affecting older people

Coronavirus cleaners: These products will kill COVID-19, according to the EPA

Coronavirus and pets: Your cat or dog probably can’t get COVID-19, WHO says

Will sick leave protect me if I get ill from coronavirus? 5 questions answered

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates.

Live map: Tracking coronavirus in Georgia

-----