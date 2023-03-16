Got questions for police? Here's you chance to ask

Ever wonder if you can talk your way out of a speeding ticket? Or specifics about gun laws? Or what's being done about violent crime? Now is your chance to get answers.

For the first time, every police agency in Cobb County will get together for a public forum. That is the police departments from all six cities, Cobb County Police, Cobb Sheriff's Office, school police, as well as fire and 911.

FOX 5 got a chance to talk to the leaders of many of those agencies Thursday as they prepared for the meeting.

"We work well here in Cobb County, all the different municipalities," said Cobb County Sheriff Chief Deputy Rhonda Anderson.

While there are many different law enforcement agencies within Cobb County, they all work together because crime does not stop at the city boundary.

"We're very blessed here in Cobb County to have a great working relationship with all of our partner agencies," said Acworth Police Chief Jesse Evans.

They are coming together to answer questions from the community.

"Get a better understanding of why we do some of the things we do," said Marietta Police Deputy Chief Tanya Twaddell.

The public forum will take place at the Cobb County Public Safety Police Academy.

"This is a good opportunity for us to show our unification to the community we serve," said Kennesaw Police Chief Bill Westenberger.

They will be discussions about everything from active shooter events, to gun laws, to how, to interact with an officer.

It will also be a time to build relationships and get to know the men and women behind the badge.

"Get to know our community and let our community know us," said Powder Springs Chief Lane Cadwell.

"You're going to do your job better when you know your community better, and our community will appreciate us more, and trust us more if they know us," said Cobb County Police Chief Stuart VanHoozer.

The public forum will be held Saturday, March 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb County Public Safety Training Center located at 2435 East-West Connector in Austell.

The event is free, but space is limited, and tickets are required for entry. You can get tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/547767887497

A free lunch will be provided by Blue Thanksgiving, a nonprofit that supports law enforcement throughout the year.