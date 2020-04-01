Google skipping April Fools' Day joke amid coronavirus pandemic

Google is skipping its annual tradition of April Fools' Day jokes.

The company says this action is to show respect to those fighting the coronavirus outbreak and to live up to its commitment to provide reliable information.

The company is instead paying tribute to Dame Annie Jean Macnamara, an Australian doctor and scientist.

But if you're trying to prank the family while stuck at home here are some ideas.

Try waking up the kids this morning with their backpacks and telling them they're heading to school.

Or you could change the pictures behind you during a Zoom call to make it look like you're with celebrities.