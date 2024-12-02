Goodr launches new free grocery store for SW Atlanta families and seniors

article

The city of Atlanta is teaming up with startup Goodr to tackle food insecurity in Fulton County.

Mayor Andre Dickens, Goodr founder and CEO Jasmine Crowe-Houston, and city officials will mark the opening of the company's newest Goodr Grocery Store on Monday morning.

The store is located at the William Walker Recreation Center on Fairburn Road in southwest Atlanta.

Officials say the store will provide 100 local families and seniors free monthly access to nutritious food.

The zip code the store is located in - 30331 - is considered a food desert, meaning that residents have a lack of access to grocery stores and healthy foods, city officials said.

This is the latest of Goodr's initiatives in Atlanta. In May, Goodr launched a community market at iVillage on Marietta Street.

The company has also teamed up with Atlanta Public Schools to create a grocery store for students and their families at the Student & Family Support Hub on Dr. Thomas Cole Way.