Good Day Viewer Information: June 16, 2025

Here are the special guests and segments for June 16, 2025:

Halcyon Gears Up for a Summer Packed with Events, Music, and Family Fun: Halcyon in Forsyth County is offering up a full slate of summer fun, from beach-themed events to live music and family entertainment. The popular mixed-use development is currently gearing up for its Tropical Nights fundraiser, set for tomorrow night, featuring tropical drinks, a live DJ, and dancing on the Village Green—all to benefit Northside Hospital Cancer Institute. Weekly events include Groovin’ on the Green with live music on Fridays and Saturdays, and a Kids Club every Wednesday morning with crafts and activities. Leading up to July 4, Halcyon will host a 5K/10K fun run in partnership with Big Peach Running Co., and on July 11, families can enjoy the Once Upon a Family Dance Party, complete with Disney music and special character guests.

Dr. Winawer has the latest in health headlines: Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has appointed eight new members to serve on a national vaccine advisory committee.

Kennedy called the move "a major step toward restoring public trust in vaccines." Emory’s Dr. Neil Winawer has the latest.

Airbnb spokesperson shares tips ahead of the World Cup: Airbnb has announced a landmark three-year global partnership with FIFA, aimed at creating new economic opportunities for local communities. The partnership will support host cities like Atlanta and offer fans unforgettable experiences during the world’s biggest sporting events, including exclusive behind-the-scenes access hosted by players.

During the tournament, Airbnb hosts are expected to welcome 6,000 guests, generating significant economic activity across Atlanta and surrounding areas—boosting the local economy and keeping tourism dollars in the hands of residents.

Entertainment contributor Kierra M shares the latest headlines: A Real Housewives executive has tragically passed away during childbirth. Meanwhile, Taraji P. Henson delivers an emotional performance in Straw and is opening up about behind-the-scenes moments during the film’s production. Entertainment contributor Kierra M has all the details.