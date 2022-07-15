Good Day brews up another visit to Cherokee County’s Alma Coffee

This is going to come as a big surprise, but we’re big coffee drinkers here at Good Day Atlanta.

OK, so you’re not surprised.

Obviously, getting up as early as we do requires a little help sometimes, and that’s where our good friend caffeine comes in! So, when we had the chance to pay our third visit to Cherokee County roaster and café Alma Coffee, we grabbed our super-sized mugs and lept at the chance!

We first featured Alma Coffee back in June 2020, chatting with co-founders Harry and Leticia Hutchins and Leticia’s father, Al Lopez, about the process of growing their coffee beans in Central America and bringing them to Cherokee County, where they’re roasted and sold to costumers. We returned a year later, when Alma Coffee had opened its own café, located right inside the business’s main roasting facility.

"We’re fifth generation coffee farmers," explained Leticia Hutchins last year. "We bring the coffee from our own farms down in Honduras, and we roast fresh here every single day. And we ship out all across the country."

This time around, we chatted with the team about Alma’s continued growth, including its status as the first roaster in Georgia with two state-of-the-art Loring Smart Roasters. Visitors to the café can watch those machines at work, while also sipping on coffee creations (including iced coffee, perfect for the summer heat!) and learning more about the journey that coffee takes from bean to cup.

Alma Coffee is located at 3448 Holly Springs Parkway in Canton, and café hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays. For more information on visiting — or to order coffee and have is shipped — click here.