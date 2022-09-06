Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Sept. 6, 2022

Noon to Night Fashion Show:

Twenty years ago, radio host Bert Weiss created a nonprofit organization with a simple mission: bring a little magic into the lives of children with chronic and terminal illnesses and their families. And what better way to do that than with a trip to the happiest place on earth?

In the two decades since, Bert’s Big Adventure has grown into a nationally renowned program which provides an all-expenses-paid trip to Walt Disney World for kids with chronic and terminal illnesses and their families, along with other year-round programming.

Supporting such a large network of children and families requires money, of course, which is where Alpharetta’s popular mixed-use development Avalon comes in. On Thursday, Sept. 15, the retail, restaurant, and residential property will host the 8th annual Noon to Night: Fall Fashion Benefit at Avalon, featuring Bert’s Big Adventure kids walking the runway with notable local personalities and professional models, showcasing fall fashions from Avalon’s own retailers.

Organizers say this year’s Noon to Night will kick off with a cocktail reception at 6:00 p.m., followed by the "Fund the Need" fundraiser at 7:30 p.m. and the fashion show at 8 p.m. — and, of course, there’s an afterparty for those who want to stay up a little late! General admission tickets are $50 – and for more information on the event or to purchase tickets, click here.

Bert’s Big Adventure staffers say Noon to Night has raised more than $400,000 over the past several years, making it an important part of the nonprofit’s operations. Click the video player in this article to hear more about why Noon to Night is such a magical experience for local kids and their families.

Chef Virginia Willis demos corn tabouleh recipe from "simple sides" column in Allrecipes magazine:

Chef Virginia Willis is the former TV kitchen director for Martha Stewart, Bobby Flay, and Nathalie Dupree; has worked in Michelin-starred restaurants; and traveled the world producing food stories – from making cheese in California to escargot farming in France. She has appeared on Food Network’s "Chopped," "CBS This Morning," "Fox Family and Friends," "Martha Stewart Living," and as a judge on "Throwdown with Bobby Flay." Grilled fresh corn kernels take the place of bulgur wheat and lend a slightly sweet edge in my version of the Lebanese grain salad known as tabbouleh (also sometimes spelled tabouleh or tabouli). Aleppo pepper is mild—if you love heat, add more!

Recipe Information:

Prep: 15 mins

Cook: 15 mins

Total: 30 mins

Servings: 4

6ears corn, shucked

¾ cup fresh flat-leaf parsley

2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint

1 tablespoon finely chopped jalapeno pepper

1 clove garlic, minced

1½ teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon ground Aleppo pepper, or more to taste

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1 teaspoon lemon zest

2 tablespoons lemon juice

¾ teaspoon flaky sea salt

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Directions

1. Preheat a grill pan or outdoor grill over high heat. Lightly oil grate.

2. Add ears of corn to pan and grill, turning occasionally, until lightly charred on all sides and tender, 12 to 15 minutes.

3. Transfer corn to a cutting board. Let stand until cool enough to handle, about 5minutes. Cut kernels from cobs. Discard cobs or reserve for another use. Coarsely chop 1/4 cup parsley leaves and transfer to a large bowl. Add remaining 1/2 cup parsley leaves, the corn, mint, jalapeño, garlic, oil, Aleppo pepper, coriander, lemon zest, and lemon juice to bowl. Stir to combine. Season with salt and black pepper. Serve salad immediately or chill, covered, overnight. Nutrition Facts Per Serving:144 calories; fat 3.6g; sodium 357.2mg; carbohydrates 28.1g; protein 5g

95th Birthday Tribute to Dr. Christine King Farris, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s only living sibling: The tribute will take place on her birthday, Sunday, Sept. 11 at Ebenezer Baptist Church. Dr. Angela Farris Watkins, Dr. Farris’ daughter and member of the King Center Board, talks more about her mother's legacy and the upcoming celebration.

Amber Nash talks voicing Pam Poovey in the hit FX animated adult series "Archer":

As the former head of an international spy agency, Amber Nash's character has become a fan-favorite on the show. The series has been honored with three Primetime Emmy Awards including Outstanding Animated Program and a Critics Choice Television Award for Best Animated Series. Nash’s character has garnered a lot of buzz and is referred to as the "real hero of Archer" by BuzzFeed. Nash is a native of Lilburn, Georgia and a proud graduate of Georgia State University. Follow Amber on social media @AmberCNash

Dr. Taz talks September being Self Care Awareness Month: Dr. Taz shares her 5 Step Self-Care Plan to incorporate into your daily routine to help reduce anxiety, improve concentration, minimize frustration and increase happiness.

Ally Lynn gives the latest in entertainment news: There's a new Barbie on the market, and it's making history. Madam CJ Walker is the latest historical figure to have her own doll. Ally Lynn tells us where you can pre-order the doll. Keep up with her on social media @HeyAllyLynn