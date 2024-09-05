Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Sept. 5, 2024

Here are today's featured guests and segments from Good Day Atlanta:

Debbie Clark "Twas the Year of the World Series": Veteran teacher of 42 years in the Hall County School District in Gainesville GA. Debbie Clark is a huge Braves fan, and has written a book about the memorable 2021 World Series season. 'Twas the Year of the World Series and is a World Series version of 'Twas the Night Before Christmas. The Braves are officially releasing the book on Sunday, September 8 and will have a book signing that day from 11:30-1:30. All proceeds from this book will go to the Braves Foundation to help Braves Country.

Falcons Sundays apparel collection Launch: The Atlanta Falcons have some fly new merch hitting the shelves this season. Sr. Creative Director Larry Luk tells us about the designs and how fans can purchase the new swag.

Dish Nation's Headkrack gives the latest in entertainment news: Reesa Teesa is getting a series on her WTFDIM series, and Megan Thee Stallion speaks with Billboard about the "beef" between her and Nicki Minaj.



Tami Roman host of MTV's Caught In the Act: Unfaithful: MTV announced that Caught in the Act: Unfaithful, hosted by Tami Roman, will premiere on Tuesday, September 17th at 9pm. The fan-favorite series returns with jaw-dropping moments, captivating twists, and emotional confrontations that promise to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Suzy Loftus, Head of Trust and Safety for TikTok USDS, talks safety for teens online: TikTok’s Digital Safety Partnership for Families helps parents and teens start conversations about their online experiences and set positive digital boundaries together. Suzy Loftus gives info on the Digital Safety Partnership for Families and discuss how best to implement it at home. She also discusses the best ways to start important conversations around online safety with your teens. TikTok and the Family Online Safety Institute (FOSI) are introducing the Digital Safety Partnership to help families safely navigate digital life with their teens.

Lisa Washington gives pumpkin spice advice: Fall is just around the corner and that means pumpkin spice is all the rage. Lisa Washington shows us quick and easy recipes that can be savory or sweet.