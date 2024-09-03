Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Sept. 3, 2024

Here are the featured guests and segments on Sept. 3, 2024:

Broadway vet helms brassy new production of "The Music Man": There’s trouble brewing for City Springs Theatre Company...and that’s Trouble with a capital T, which rhymes with P, and that stands for Powerhouse Production! Meredith Willson’s classic stage musical "The Music Man" blasts onto the Byers Theatre stage at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center this week, opening September 6th and running through the 22nd in an all-new production directed by Tony Award winner Shuler Hensley.

Shaun Raviv, host of The podcast "Noble,": The podcast tells the story about a guy who ran a crematory in rural Georgia, but didn't burn the bodies—more than 300 of them. The eight-part series will cover the discovery, the recovery, and all the people involved, including the families who received fake cremains, the investigators who had to find and identify the bodies, and the once-prominent family who owned the crematory.

Actor Bill Duke presents his long awaited animated short "The Journey.": It'll premiere at Tara Theater Sept. 6 through Sept. 12. The Journey is a coming of age story. At the center of the narrative is "Nobody" who goes on a journey in pursuit of becoming somebody. Upon his departure his parents equipped him with three crucial provisions for endurance. They also give him an instructional road map on how to find what he is so desperately searching for. The journey takes "Nobody" up and down, over and under, near and far, and in circles. Towards the end of the journey "Nobody" has a startling epiphany. He had been deaf and blind to the truth because of his disposition. Consumed with tears, the revelation draws him to his knees, and to closure.No matter who we are, black, white, purple, orange, green, young, or old, The Journey speaks to the child in each one of us. It is inspirational and a conversation starter. Its message addresses issues and challenges relevant today such as self-image, acceptance, bullying, tolerance, equality and more.



Author Ann Mann talks her latest book "Finding Hope in the Storm": This book is a collection of deeply personal letters that chart the tumultuous journey of grief, hope, and healing following the sudden loss of my beloved husband, Kim. Each chapter represents a different stage in this journey, beginning with the immediate aftermath of his passing and extending to the reflections and lessons learned in the two years after the loss. Purchase your copy, here.

Christal Jordan talks the latest in entertainment news: The Deliverance is the number 1 movie on Netflix right now. It stars Andra Day, Monique, and Glen Close. Social media users have been giving their thoughts on Glen Close playing such a different role. Christal Jordan has the latest.