Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Sept. 27, 2023

Immersive King Tut tomb: Last year marked the 100th anniversary of the discovery of King Tutankhamen’s tomb — an event which gave archeologists unparalleled insight into Ancient Egyptian beliefs and customs. Now, you can also experience the excitement of entering King Tut’s tomb — and all without ever leaving metro Atlanta.

Tutankhamun: His Tomb and His Treasures is the latest immersive exhibit to open inside Doraville’s Exhibition Hub Art Center, taking over part of the unique venue starting tomorrow and running through the end of the year. Faithfully reproducing Tutankhamen’s treasure-laden tomb, creators say the exhibit features more than a thousand historically-accurate objects along with bold graphics and movies, all meant to transport visitors to Ancient Egypt and shed light on the life — and afterlife — of the famed Pharaoh.

Tutankhamun: His Tomb and His Treasures will run alongside another current attraction at Exhibition Hub Art Center, Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience. The venue is located at 5660 Buford Highway Northeast in Doraville, and regular hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays, 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays, and 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Sundays. Ticket prices start at $24.90 for adults and $17.90 for children — for more information or to buy tickets, click here.

We couldn’t wait to head to the "Valley of the Kings" and get a look at the riches left inside the king’s tomb — click the video player in this article to check out our morning getting an exclusive sneak peek at Tutankhamun: His Tomb and His Treasures.

Erin Washington discusses the importance of mirroring positive self-talk for our daughters: Erin Washington is the author of "From Pain to Purpose" and host of Squats and Margaritas. She shares five signs you are modeling toxic behavior for your children and how to stop.

Dr. Charles McMillan talks national pet insurance month, and the benefits for your pet: Pet insurance is a health insurance policy for your pet that pays for medical expenses and sometimes other costs. Pet insurance plans are typically reimbursement-based, meaning you pay up-front for the pet’s vet bills and submit a claim to the insurance company. A few companies can pay the vet directly, which helps keep your out-of-pocket payments low.

Matthew A. Cherry talks Max Original animated series "Young Love": The twelve-episode season will continue with four episodes weekly, leading up to the season finale on Thursday, Oct. 5. Expanding on the groundbreaking Academy Award-winning short "Hair Love," "Young Love" gives an honest, heartfelt, and comedic glimpse into the lives of African-American millennial parents Stephen Love (Scott "Kid Cudi" Mescudi) and Angela Young (Issa Rae) as they experience the relatable ups and downs of modern life. Watch the trailer here.

The Changeling" directors Jonathan Van Tulleken and Michael Francis Williams: Apollo and Emma's love story is a fairy tale, until Emma mysteriously vanishes. Bereft, Apollo finds himself on a death-defying odyssey through a New York City he didn't know existed. It's streaming on Apple TV+ now. Watch the trailer here.

Beasy Baybie has the latest in entertainment: Colin Kaepernick sends a letter to the Jets organization, Britney Spears is back in the news, and a fan at Beyonce's concert was attacked. Beasy Baybie gives us all the details.