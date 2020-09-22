Good Day Atlanta viewer information September 22, 2020

New season, new workout tips from Windy Hill Athletic Club: You’ve no doubt heard about the “Quarantine 15,” which refers to weight gain being experienced by people as they’ve stayed isolated over the past several months. And for some of us (the author of this article included…), that 15 has become more like 20.

So today — the first day of a new season — seemed like a good time to finally get a little help in the fitness department.

We spent the morning burning some calories with Tiago Kulaif, fitness director at Windy Hill Athletic Club.

How to make a "no stress" fall wreath with Brittany Sharp: As we get closer to the official start of fall, we're helping you welcome in the season by decking your own door with celebrity party planner Brittany Sharp from The Sharp Standard. For more information on today's ideas from Brittany Sharp see below. For more on Brittany Sharp or The Sharp Standard click here.

Actor Luis Da Silva turns up the heat on Good Day Atlanta: Your going to feel the heat in the new "Miami Heat" movie. It's an intense action packed plot where a retired spetsnaz agent (Russian Special Forces) dusts off his old skills to save his beloved daughter who has been kidnapped while working in South Beach. Actor Luis Da Silva one of the stars of the film joins us to talk about this anticipated film and other projects he has going in. For more information on Luis Da Silva follow him on Instagram @luistrikz .

Latoya Pearson gives tips on how to land a job amid the pandemic: Latoya Pearson is a best-selling author, entrepreneur, and President of a chapter of the National Coalition of 100 Black Women. Latoya published her best-seller "The 7 Step Transition from Student to Professional" as a self-help guide for high school and college students. She spoke on Good Day Atlanta to give some general advice to viewers on how they can land a job during the pandemic. For more on Latoya Pearson and her book click here.

San Francisco launches program that would give some pregnant and new mothers $1,000 a month: San Francisco is launching a pilot program to provide $1,000 a month in supplemental income to some Black and Pacific Islander women who are pregnant or have recently given birth. The city is calling it the "Abundant Birth Project." Fox KTVU reports that Organizers say the program will start by providing a guaranteed basic income to 150 pregnant women and new moms who can collect the benefit for six months after their baby's birth.