Good Day Atlanta viewer information: September 20, 2022

By Good Day Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

A look at the estate 'Monarch's' Roman family calls home

Ahead of tonight's all-new episode of 'Monarch' on FOX, Good Day's Paul Milliken decided to spend a little time at the gorgeous estate heavily featured in the show -- which happens to be located in Hall County.

A visit to the massive "Monarch" estate in Hall County: If you watched the premiere of "Monarch" last Sunday on FOX, you know that the first family of country music lives in Austin, Texas.

But we’re going to let you in on a little secret: they don’t actually live in Texas. The real home of the Romans … is in North Georgia!

The highly anticipated FOX series "Monarch" makes its time slot premiere tonight at 9 p.m. on FOX 5 Atlanta, and if some locations look a little familiar, there’s a good reason: the show filmed in Georgia. And according to the Georgia Department of Economic Development, the show made quite an impact here, hiring 1,320 Georgia residents to work on the show and paying out more than $41 million in crew paychecks. We’re told the show spent more than $2.5 million on construction alone.

"Monarch" stars Susan Sarandon, Trace Adkins, and Anna Friel as members of a country music dynasty, all fighting to protect their family’s legacy and place in the spotlight. Of course, a show that centers around country music contains plenty of it — and "Monarch" showrunners say it'll feature both original songs and covers. 

One place that didn’t need to be constructed is the massive Roman family estate called "The Brambles" in the show, which is a real property in Hall County. We spent the morning there, getting an up-close look at the beautiful home and preparing for tonight’s all-new episode of "Monarch" — click the video player in this article to see the estate for yourself!

Fulton County showcases culture with F.A.C.E. initiative

Fulton County's F.A.C.E. initiative shows off the county's fashion, arts, culture, and education and is kicking off 40 days of fashion events. Director David Manuel and Hideoki Bespoke founder Dedrick Thomas joins Good Day's Alyse Eady to talk all about the great events planned.

David Mitchell and Dedrick Thomas talk about Fulton County Arts & Culture’s new initiative:  F.A.C.E. (Fashion, Arts, Culture, Education) will include 40 days of fashion and art events from fashion shows, panels, art exhibits, and more throughout Fulton County from Sept. 21 to Oct. 31. Some of the biggest stars and celebrities in the country who live here in metro Atlanta will also be involved. Various Fulton County commissioners will also host events in their districts.  However, officials say they are most excited about the 300 high school students from APS and Fulton County Schools who will get to participate in workshops, panels and learn from fashion and art insiders. Follow them on Instagram @FaceFultonCounty and click here for more information. 

How to make your social media presence more 'employer-friendly'

Your social media presence is intertwined with your professional career, but most of us were never taught how to use these channels to highlight our best professional features. Executive coach and author Elizabeth Pearson joins Good Day's Alyse Eady to share tips on how best to make your social media accounts work for you.

Executive coach Elizabeth Pearson talks cleaning up your social media resume: Pearson's book, "Career Confinement" will be available to teach all women how to free yourself, find our guides, and seize the fire of inspired work. Order "Career Confinement" here.

Screenwriting twin brothers roll out star-studded comedy series

Twins Rasheed and Saeed Green visit Good Day Atlanta previewing their new star-studded comedy series "The Urbans", now streaming on devices.

Green Brothers talk new Tubi series "The Urbans": "The Urbans" mirrors the life of the brothers as business owners. The main character, J. Whitman (played by R. Saeed) is a successful upholstery shop owner on Urban Ave., who although successful, is just as flawed as everyone else. Viewers get to experience Whitman’s everyday life as he navigates a world full of humorously unconventional characters. Behind the scenes, the brothers are currently developing several scripts which they cannot wait to share with their viewers; some being surprisingly autonomous from the realms of comedy. Tonight they'll have a premiere at The Battery. Click here to RSVP.

Dr. Christina Johns discusses suicide and early intervention for children and teens

September is Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month, and learning what you can do to help with this crisis have never been more important. Dr. Christina Johns, senior medical advisor for PM Pediatric Care, joins Good Day's Joanne Feldman with practical ways parents and caregivers can intervene early.

Dr. Christina Johns talks Suicide Prevention & Awareness Month and how to spot the signs in children: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, mental health–related emergency department visits increased 24% for children ages 5 to 11 and 31% for those ages 12 to 17 compared with 2019 emergency department visits between March 2020 to October 2020. Dr. Christina Johns is an emergency care specialists for children and teens and a champion for early intervention as a method for keeping youth out of the emergency room due to attempted suicide. She joins Good Day to provide clear, actionable guidance on what parents and caregivers can do to mitigate this crisis.

Christal Jordan dishes on Cardi B's defamation lawsuit win

After winning her lawsuit against a blogger who defamed her, Cardi B is taking the next step to make sure she gets what she's owned. Rolling Out Magazine's Christal Jordan breaks down Cardi's newest legal action.

Christal Jordan has the latest in entertainment news: Cardi B is collecting her coins after winning a lawsuit with a well known blogger. Christal Jordan has the details. Follow her on social media @EnchantedPR  

Pets of the Day from Furkids

Once you give Tom a chance to warm up, you'll fall in love. He loves to rest in your lap but doesn't like being held. Victory is smart and would make a great pet for a home with older teenagers and adults.