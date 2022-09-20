Good Day Atlanta viewer information: September 20, 2022

A visit to the massive "Monarch" estate in Hall County: If you watched the premiere of "Monarch" last Sunday on FOX, you know that the first family of country music lives in Austin, Texas.

But we’re going to let you in on a little secret: they don’t actually live in Texas. The real home of the Romans … is in North Georgia!

The highly anticipated FOX series "Monarch" makes its time slot premiere tonight at 9 p.m. on FOX 5 Atlanta, and if some locations look a little familiar, there’s a good reason: the show filmed in Georgia. And according to the Georgia Department of Economic Development, the show made quite an impact here, hiring 1,320 Georgia residents to work on the show and paying out more than $41 million in crew paychecks. We’re told the show spent more than $2.5 million on construction alone.

"Monarch" stars Susan Sarandon, Trace Adkins, and Anna Friel as members of a country music dynasty, all fighting to protect their family’s legacy and place in the spotlight. Of course, a show that centers around country music contains plenty of it — and "Monarch" showrunners say it'll feature both original songs and covers.

One place that didn’t need to be constructed is the massive Roman family estate called "The Brambles" in the show, which is a real property in Hall County. We spent the morning there, getting an up-close look at the beautiful home and preparing for tonight’s all-new episode of "Monarch" — click the video player in this article to see the estate for yourself!

David Mitchell and Dedrick Thomas talk about Fulton County Arts & Culture’s new initiative: F.A.C.E. (Fashion, Arts, Culture, Education) will include 40 days of fashion and art events from fashion shows, panels, art exhibits, and more throughout Fulton County from Sept. 21 to Oct. 31. Some of the biggest stars and celebrities in the country who live here in metro Atlanta will also be involved. Various Fulton County commissioners will also host events in their districts. However, officials say they are most excited about the 300 high school students from APS and Fulton County Schools who will get to participate in workshops, panels and learn from fashion and art insiders. Follow them on Instagram @FaceFultonCounty and click here for more information.

Executive coach Elizabeth Pearson talks cleaning up your social media resume: Pearson's book, "Career Confinement" will be available to teach all women how to free yourself, find our guides, and seize the fire of inspired work. Order "Career Confinement" here.

Green Brothers talk new Tubi series "The Urbans": "The Urbans" mirrors the life of the brothers as business owners. The main character, J. Whitman (played by R. Saeed) is a successful upholstery shop owner on Urban Ave., who although successful, is just as flawed as everyone else. Viewers get to experience Whitman’s everyday life as he navigates a world full of humorously unconventional characters. Behind the scenes, the brothers are currently developing several scripts which they cannot wait to share with their viewers; some being surprisingly autonomous from the realms of comedy. Tonight they'll have a premiere at The Battery. Click here to RSVP.

Dr. Christina Johns talks Suicide Prevention & Awareness Month and how to spot the signs in children: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, mental health–related emergency department visits increased 24% for children ages 5 to 11 and 31% for those ages 12 to 17 compared with 2019 emergency department visits between March 2020 to October 2020. Dr. Christina Johns is an emergency care specialists for children and teens and a champion for early intervention as a method for keeping youth out of the emergency room due to attempted suicide. She joins Good Day to provide clear, actionable guidance on what parents and caregivers can do to mitigate this crisis.

Christal Jordan has the latest in entertainment news: Cardi B is collecting her coins after winning a lawsuit with a well known blogger. Christal Jordan has the details. Follow her on social media @EnchantedPR