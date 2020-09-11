Good Day Atlanta viewer information September 11, 2020

Atlanta Falcons Tailgate with Paul Milliken: This is the weekend Atlanta Falcons Fans have been waiting for. The team's regular season begins on Sunday as the Falcons take on the Seattle Seahawks at home. That means there's a lot happening inside the Mercedes-Benz Stadium right now to get ready for the big game in the middle of a global pandemic. Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken is outside the stadium with a preview of all the game events taking place this weekend. For more information click here.

Casting Director, Chad Darnell on Good Day Atlanta: As production resumes on movies and TV shows during the global pandemic, the industry must adapt. And a big part of it is moving audtions online. Casting Director, Chad Darnell joins us with pointers for landing the gig virtually. You can follow Chad Darnell on Facebook @chaddarnellcasting .

Darlene McCoy joins us from Praise 102.5: Gospel artist and radio host Darlene McCoy has tips for overcoming dissapointment. For more information on Darlene Mccoy click here.

Creating a harmonious fall garden with Pike Nurseries: Looking to include fall colors in your garden? Rena Sartain from Pike Nurseries has tips on creating a harmonious fall gardent full of seasonal colors. For more information on Pike Nurseries click here.

Burgers with Buck heads to Thrive: For owner Trimi Dauti and Chef Ryan Kersting, it has certainly been a challenge at the popular restaurant located at the corner of Ted Turner Drive and Marietta Street, which is now ready to, for lack of a better word, Thrive, once again.

While the menu is still somewhat limited, think quality above quantity… which brings us to the Black and Pimento Burger which is actually both high in quality and in quantity.

Former Atlanta Falcon Tony Gonzalez on Good Day Atlanta: The Falcons kick off season on Sunday hosting Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks, at Mercedes Benz Stadium in a game you can watch right here on FOX 5. Tony Gonzalez is a former Falcon, a hall of famer, and a part of the FOX NFL Sunday team, he talks to Good Day Atlanta's Buck Lanford about the start of the new football season. For more information click here.

