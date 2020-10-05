Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: October 5, 2020

Dr. Neil Winawer talks about the latest Covid-19 news on Good Day Atlanta: President Trump's doctors say he's improving after being diagnosed with Covid-19. This comes after he was moved to Walter Reed Medical Center, to undergo treatment. Dr. Neil Winawer with Emory School of Medicine joins us to discuss the latest Coronavirus news. For more information or to join his Coronavirus Q&A follow him on Instagram @neilwinawer .

Migos' Offset partner with Axis Replay to raise money to support emerging artists during the pandemic: Offsets platform ASXD media has partnered with Axis Replay to put on a concert to raise money for artists and creatives who has or is experiencing economic hardship due to COVID-19. The grammy-nominated superstar who experienced his own hardships in the beginning days of his career knows all to well the struggles artists face and is determined to be the hope. On October 16, Offset will take the stage to raise money for creATL, an artist and creative fund.

Fans worried NFL could be cancelled after back to back weeks of positive coronavirus cases: It's week 4 of the NFL, and fans are starting to get worried after more positive cases have been announced within the organization. Cam Newton was among those who tested positive over the week. Newton and the Patriots were scheduled to play Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs on Sunday. The game was rescheduled to Monday night after no new positives were reported on either team. The Tennessee Titans had a bigger outbreak. Nine players and nine team personnel members tested positive. The Titans were set to play the Steelers on Sunday, but that game has been postponed to October 25. Mani Millss of 101.1 The Beat Nashville gives her take on the topic. You can keep up with her on Instagram @ManiMillss