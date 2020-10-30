Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: October 30, 2020

Nuevos Amigos Cocina Mexicana has Day of the Dead weekend planned: A Mexican restaurant in Canton has gained a large and loyal following thanks to its massive menu, colorful drinks, and gorgeous mountain views. And this weekend, the team at Nuevos Amigos Cocina Mexicana is planning an outdoor, socially-distant celebration for families in search for something to do.

We first visited Nuevos Amigos Cocina Mexicana back in July, and we have to be honest we haven’t stopped thinking about it since! Opened in early 2019 by longtime restaurant owners Greg and Diane Hammond, the Mexican restaurant is located on a spacious and scenic parcel of land on Sixes Road near Bells Ferry Road in Canton – seriously, the views are breathtaking. And, of course, with the ongoing pandemic, the abundant outdoor space has become incredibly useful.

When we were building it, we wanted to have a lot of outdoor seating, just like you would in Mexico,Greg Hammond told Good Day Atlanta in July. And little did we know how valuable it would turn into. We just pulled some of our tables from the rooftop and patio, and moved them out back, into what we call The Backyard. That backyard area will host the restaurant’s Day of the Dead (Dia de los Muertos) 2020 party on Saturday, featuring events for kids from Noon to 4 p.m. and live music from 6 p.m. until Close.

Planned activities include face-painting, Mexican folk dancing, sugar skull decorating, and – of course – lots of drink specials for the grownups. The Hammonds say with so many Halloween-season events cancelled this year, they’re hoping to provide families with a safe, outdoor place to celebrate the season. Nuevos Amigos Cocina Mexicana is located at 3740 Sixes Road in Canton; for more information on the Day of the Dead party and a look at the menu, click here. And click on the video player in this article to check out our pre-party Friday morning!

The Masked Singer's latest reveal: Season 4 of The Masked Singer is still red hot, and the latest contestant to be revealed is one that will have people talking for a while.

Keshia Knight Pulliam stars in Lifetime's "The Christmas Aunt": When Rebecca Miller (Keshia Knight Pulliam) returns home to Tennessee two weeks before Christmas to take care of her niece and nephew while their parents are away, the last thing she expected is to reconnect with her childhood best friend, Drew (Jarod Joseph). As she attempts to revive the kids' Christmas spirit and redeem their faith in Santa, she rediscovers her favorite childhood activity: 12 Days of Christmas--something she always did with Drew. As the kids' faith in the holiday grows, Rebecca and Drew's friendship returns, and she starts looking at Drew in a whole new light. "Then Christmas Aunt" premiers November 1 at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.

Director Mark Tonderai talks the release of his upcoming thriller-horror feature film "Spell.": "Spell" follows a man (Omari Hardwick) who crashes his plane while en route to rural Appalachia with his family for a funeral and awakens to find himself completely alone and without his bearings. Relieved to be discovered by a seemingly kind elderly woman (Loretta Devine), he has no way of knowing the dark machinations that lie in wait as he is pulled deeper and deeper into a sinister world. The film, which stars a predominately Black cast, is one of the first to explore Hoodoo culture. "Spell" is set to release in select theaters and at-home on PVOD today. To watch the trailer click here.

Award-winning actress and Scream Queen Brooke Lewis Bellas: A veteran of the horror genre Lewis will be returning to her roots with a role in the upcoming film The Day of The Living Dead, a zombie origin story set in 1950’s Hollywood. The film is set for an on-demand release this year. See a link to the trailer here. With her cult fan-favorite film, Slime City Massacre celebrating its 10th Anniversary this year, Lewis was honored as Scream Queen of the Year. SciFiNow recently called her a legend of the horror genre. Bellas has a diverse resume and can currently be seen in the drama The Mourning, which is streaming now on Tubi TV. With Halloween just around the corner, this Scream Queen is a great fit to discuss all things horror.

Pike Nurseries gives "bulb lasagna" tips: Instead of talking about making a lasagna that’s a feast for your taste buds, we’re going to talk about a lasagna that’s a feast for your eyes: planting your bulbs lasagna-style. Bulb lasagna is a technique for layering bulbs and plants at different levels so you get double or triple the amount of flowers out of your one planting session! Planting three layers of bulbs – early, mid and late spring – will get you get flowers from October to March!

Darlene McCoy of Praise 102.5: Darlene McCoy gives some end of the week encouragment: