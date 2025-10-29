Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Oct. 29, 2025

Here are the guests and segments from Good Day Atlanta for Oct. 29, 2025:

The Glass Menagerie: Atlanta’s Theatrical Outfit launches its 49th season by putting a bold stamp on one of the most successful plays in the history of the American theatre. Preview performances of Theatrical Outfit’s "The Glass Menagerie" begin Wednesday.

Casting Call with Tess Hammock: Tess has casting calls for an upcoming movie, 2 game shows and a well-known drama series! Find out where you can apply.

Tony Award-winning actress Laura Benanti has traded Broadway for Kingstown: The star of stage hits including "Gypsy" and "She Loves Me" joins the cast of "Mayor of Kingstown" Season 4, which began streaming on Paramount+ Sunday. Benanti plays a corrections officer in the show, and says the character's restrictive uniform is key to her performance.

Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning give info on how to properly cut food for young children: Mealtime safety is key. This includes how foods are chopped and prepped, and teaching children safe eating habits to prevent choking. The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL) has launched a new initiative: Chop, Look, Listen. This education campaign was developed with survey feedback from nearly 500 GA child care providers.

Sea Salt Restuarant's Chef Frank and Owner Juan Farmer: Located in Atlanta’s Upper Westside, Sea Salt Restaurant offers a coastal-inspired dining experience that seamlessly blends sophistication with ease. Check out their menu here.

Donna of Classix 1029 give 3 tips for your fall reset: As we "fall back" this weekend, the days get shorter and darker earlier — here’s how to stay balanced, cozy, and upbeat as the season changes.