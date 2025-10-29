Atlanta’s Theatrical Outfit puts a new shine on 'The Glass Menagerie'

The Brief Atlanta's Theatrical Outfit is launching its 49th season with a new production of the Tennessee Williams classic "The Glass Menagerie." Atlanta favorite Terry Burrell — who has appeared on Broadway in shows including "Dreamgirls," "Into the Woods," and "Thoroughly Modern Millie" — headlines the Theatrical Outfit production. Burrell is joined onstage by Devon Hales, Matt Mercurio, and Stephen Ruffin, and Theatrical Outfit artistic director Matt Torney directs the play.



Just a few months ago, Atlanta’s Theatrical Outfit made history by presenting the world premiere of the Hip-hop musical "Young John Lewis."

Now, to launch its 49th season, the professional theatre company is putting a bold stamp on one of the most successful plays in the history of the American theatre.

Preview performances of Theatrical Outfit’s "The Glass Menagerie" begin tonight, with the production’s official opening night scheduled for Saturday, November 1st. Performances of the play will continue through the month of November, with closing set for Sunday, November 23rd.

Written by Tennessee Williams and first produced on stage in 1944, "The Glass Menagerie" centers on a mother, her son and daughter, and the "gentleman caller" who comes to visit them. Atlanta favorite Terry Burrell — who has appeared on Broadway in shows including "Dreamgirls," "Into the Woods," and "Thoroughly Modern Millie" — headlines the Theatrical Outfit production, and is joined by Devon Hales, Matt Mercurio, and Stephen Ruffin. Theatrical Outfit artistic director Matt Torney directs the play.

Performances of "The Glass Menagerie" run Wednesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m., and will happen at The Balzer Theater at Herren’s (84 Luckie Street Northwest). For information on the show and to purchase tickets, click here.

