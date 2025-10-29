Casting Call: 'Scary Movie' precision drivers; New TV opportunities
ATLANTA - Whether you’re ready to hit the road, hit the dance floor, or hit your big break, this week’s casting roundup features paid background roles, reality show opportunities, and training events for aspiring actors and crew members in metro Atlanta.
🎬 Background / Extras
What we know:
- Scary MovieCasting: 4 Precision Drivers — must be experienced, any gender or ethnicity, ages 18+Requirements: Must drive personal vehicle (no black or white cars)Filming: Nov. 3 in AtlantaCompensation: PaidClick here to apply.
- A Check for LifeCasting: Real people interested in gaining financial literacy, any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+Filming: Nov. 15 in AtlantaCompensation: Every contestant receives $5,000, with a grand prize of $100,000Click here to apply.
- The 1% ClubCasting: Contestants, ages 18+, any gender, any ethnicityFilming: TBDPrize: Win up to $100,000Click here to apply and mention "Konner"
- Tulsa KingCasting: Rave Goers, any gender or ethnicity, ages 18–30Filming: TBDCompensation: PaidTo submit:Email onlocationcasting1@gmail.com with subject line RAVE!!!Include: full name, phone number, email, height, weight, visible tattoos (if any), current city/state, availability between Nov. 10–22, and two recent photos
☕ News / Networking / Events
- Audition Technique 1: From Self Tape to CallbackWhere: Drama Inc.What: Four-week class to sharpen your self-tape and Zoom audition skills, including cold readsInstructor: Kathleen HoganWhen: Tuesdays, 7–10 p.m. via ZoomRegister here.
- PA Academy – Atlanta Film SocietyWhere: Atlanta, GAWhen: Saturday, Nov. 8 & Sunday, Nov. 9 from 8 a.m.–8:30 p.m.Learn:Production terminology, paperwork, and crew structureSet etiquette, AD team support, and walkie protocolHow a production day runs for commercials, music videos, and TV/filmRegister here.
The Source: Information in this article came from Tess Hammock.