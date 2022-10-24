Good Day Atlanta viewer information: October 24, 2022

Acworth haunt celebrates 13 terrifying years:

Some say 13 is an unlucky number, but for one of Georgia’s top haunted attractions, it’s not only very lucky … it’s also quite terrifying!

This year marks the 13th season for Folklore Haunted House in Acworth, which routinely ranks among the scariest haunts in both the state and the nation. So why is Folklore so popular with fans? Well, for starters, it’s multiple-attractions-in-one: visitors to Folklore can venture through The Manor: Winters Estate (that is, if they really feel up for another visit with the Winters family!) and Maximum Overload, taking guests into underground passages where (SPOILER ALERT!) they won’t be alone! And for those in the mood for some games, horror-themed carnival Midway of Mayhem is back, too!

So, are you brave enough to help the Folklore team celebrate 13 chilling years? Folklore Haunted House is located at 5389 North Main Street in Acworth, and remains open Wednesday, Oct. 26 through Monday, Oct. 31 and again on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 4 and 5. General admission includes admission to both haunted attractions, and VIP tickets include access to the Fast Pass Line.

For more information on visiting Folklore Haunted House, click here. And click the video player to check out our morning getting way too up-close-and-personal with the creatures that lurk inside!

Arthur Blank golf tournament: The inaugural Dream. Speak. Live. Blank Center for Stuttering Golf Tournament is a premiere event fundraiser, including an 18-hole shamble at the Atlanta Country Club. Bonded by the experience of being stutterers, Arthur Blank and three-time European Golf Tour winner Christiaan Bezuidenhout joined forces in September 2021 through The Blank Center to raise awareness of stuttering and the life-changing approach to treatment at the Blank Center. This golf fundraiser is a natural extension of their passions and influence. All proceeds will go to the Arthur M. Blank Center for Stuttering Education and Research and its programs.

A common respiratory virus is spreading at unusually high levels and overrunning children’s hospitals: Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV as it’s known, is a common virus that typically causes mild cold -like symptoms but can be severe in some cases. Here to discuss is Emory Dr. Neil Winawer.

The Atlanta Art Festival Halloween Edition in newly renovated Underground Atlanta: Looking for something different to do Halloween weekend? Come out and enjoy a weekend filled with fine arts, live music, poetry, film, food, and performances. Come sing and dance with some of Atlanta’s hottest DJs. There will be performances by Jaden Smith, Raury and more. For ticket information click here.

Dave Ramsey has an unpopular opinion: you can actually live without credit cards: Finance experts Dave Ramsey and George Kamel give three tips for living without a credit card.

DeAsia Robinson gives the latest in entertainment news: Blu Ivy is making big bids, while her mom announces that she's going on tour next year. DeAsia Robinson has all the details. Keep up with her on social media @yesthatdee and @TheNeighborhoodtalk