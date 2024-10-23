Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Oct. 23, 2024

Nan Thai Buckhead opening: Twenty-one years after Nan Thai Fine Dining opened in Midtown, the restaurant’s large fanbase now has a second spot from which to enjoy the restaurant’s award-winning menu.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we got a first look inside Nan Thai Buckhead, which just opened inside the former Chai Yo Modern Thai space at 3050 Peachtree Road. Executive chef and owner DeeDee Niyomkul decided to transform Chai Yo Modern Thai into Nan’s as a way to honor her parents, Nan and Charlie, who created and opened Nan Thai Fine Dining on Spring Street in Midtown back in 2003 (you know the spot; it’s got the huge golden tamarind pod statue out front).

Under its new name and concept, Niyomkul says the restaurant will extend her parents’ legacy of Thai fine dining in Buckhead while also offering a more relaxed atmosphere for patrons. That means keeping longtime favorites on the menu (like the Whole Snapper 3 Flavor), while also adding some new mother-daughter creations. Niyomkul also says the restaurant will feature a robust, creative cocktail program created by bar manager Linda Boualavong.

Atlantans know there’s a lot of love for Nan Thai Fine Dining, which means the buzz around the new Buckhead location has grown to a fever pitch. So, we knew we needed to spend a morning there, reflecting with DeeDee Niyomkul on her experiences growing up as the daughter of two pioneering restaurateurs…and getting a taste of her latest endeavor! Click the video player in this article to check it out — and click here for more information on Nan Thai Buckhead.

Personal finance expert George Kamel gives insight on common budgeting myths: A budget is the minivan of the financial world. They get a bad rap for being uncool, unzip, and boring, but George Kamel thinks budgets are underrated, understated, and under-appreciated.

Casting Call with Tess Hammock: Tessa Thompson is stepping into the role of a news anchor in Atlanta in her Netflix series. And the project is currently looking for extras to play reporters. The Falcons also have a role for you. Follow Tess on Instagram @CastingCallwithTessHammock

Viral figure skating sensation Elladj Baldé fights for inclusion and diversity: With over 2.5 million followers across his social media platforms, former competitive ice skater and inclusion/diversity advocate Elladj Balde has redefined figure skating, taking it from competitive arenas to the limitless possibilities of outdoor ice with hhis viral videos

Chanel Scott talks "Holidating during the holiday": Chanel Scott discussed dating during the holidays, red flags for singles and couples, and how her new card, "Relationships Matter Conversational Card Decks," can help singles prepare for cuffing season, and more. Chanel is the author of "Relationships Matter," and the host of CheMinistry and Relationships Matter Podcast, two viable relationship platforms that evoke raw, transparent dialogue centered around relationships geared to enhance and sustain healthy relationships between men and women.

Alton Walker from the Morning Hustle talks the latest in entertainment headlines: Lebron James and his oldest son Bronny made history last night and so did Queen Latifah and Missy Elliot. Comedian Alton Walker gives us the details. You can listen to him weekdays on the Morning Hustle from 6 until 10 p.m. on HOT 1079

