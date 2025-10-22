Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Oct. 22, 2025

Here are the guests and segments from Good Day Atlanta for Oct. 22, 2025:

Paul previews the spirits abound at the Chattahoochee Food Works Spookeasy: What do you call a speakeasy frequented by ghosts and ghouls? Easy: a spookeasy! We wish we could take credit for that one, but it goes straight to Atlanta’s Chattahoochee Food Works, which has resurrected its popular Spookeasy Halloween-themed cocktail lounge this month!

Casting Call with Tess Hammock: The Nutcracker is casting for roles, and you can learn from the pros on how to master your next audition. Tess has all the details.

Grecian Gyro makes gyros on Good Day Atlanta: The menu features savory gyro wraps on warm grilled pita, tender grilled meats, vegetarian favorites like hummus, and crispy spanakopita. Check out more, here.

Jazzy T tells viewers things to do around Atlanta for Halloween: Things to do in Atlanta this weekend with the family, the boo, and the crew. Check out the list below: