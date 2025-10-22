Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Oct. 22, 2025

Published  October 22, 2025 12:57pm EDT
Atlanta - Here are the guests and segments from Good Day Atlanta for Oct. 22, 2025:

Paul previews the spirits abound at the Chattahoochee Food Works Spookeasy: What do you call a speakeasy frequented by ghosts and ghouls? Easy: a spookeasy! We wish we could take credit for that one, but it goes straight to Atlanta’s Chattahoochee Food Works, which has resurrected its popular Spookeasy Halloween-themed cocktail lounge this month! 

Casting Call with Tess Hammock: The Nutcracker is casting for roles, and you can learn from the pros on how to master your next audition. Tess has all the details.

Grecian Gyro visits the Good Day Kitchen

Grecian Gyro whips up some gyros and shows off greek salad.

Grecian Gyro makes gyros on Good Day Atlanta: The menu features savory gyro wraps on warm grilled pita, tender grilled meats, vegetarian favorites like hummus, and crispy spanakopita. Check out more, here.

Jazzy T gives some Halloween happenings

Jazzy T of Hot 107.9 gives a list of fall activities happening around metro Atlanta

Jazzy T tells viewers things to do around Atlanta for Halloween: Things to do in Atlanta this weekend with the family, the boo, and the crew.  Check out the list below:

