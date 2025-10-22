Spirits abound at the Chattahoochee Food Works Spookeasy
ATLANTA, Ga. - What do you call a speakeasy frequented by ghosts and ghouls? Easy: a spookeasy!
We wish we could take credit for that one, but it goes straight to Atlanta’s Chattahoochee Food Works, which has resurrected its popular Spookeasy Halloween-themed cocktail lounge this month!
Guests can currently visit the Spookeasy (if they dare…) on Thursdays through Sundays from 5:00 p.m. until late on the outside covered patio at Chattahoochee Food Works. And trust us, you can’t miss it: The Spookeasy is decorated with plenty of creepy decor, and staffed with "deathologist" bartenders mixing up Halloween-themed cocktails and mocktails with names like Witches Brew, Basic Witch, Ghost Tears, and Pumpkin King. Oh, and while you don’t have to dress up in costume to visit…we highly recommend it!
General entry will get you into the space for free, but VIP Bar Seating for $15 guarantees a seat at the bar. VIP Table Reservations are also available for $100, and saves you a table for four with a shared cocktail.
The Spookeasy at Chattahoochee Food Works (1235 Chattahoochee Avenue Norhwest) is open through the end of the month — for more information on visiting, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning sipping on spirits — and meeting a few — at this can’t-miss Halloween event!
The Source: Information for this story comes from the Chattahoochee Food Words website and original reporting by Good Day Atlanta's Paul Millken.