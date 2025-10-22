Expand / Collapse search

Casting Call Oct. 22: Ballet auditions, YouTube talent, background work

By Tess Hammock FOX 5 Contributor
Published  October 22, 2025 11:54am EDT
Looking to get on stage or on set this fall? This week’s roundup features youth ballet auditions at The Fox Theatre, a paid YouTube series casting big personalities, and background roles in All the Sinners Bleed—plus a full-time HR opening and a pro audition workshop.

🎬 Background / Extras

  • Nutcracker! Magical Christmas BalletCasting: Dancers, ages 5–17, any gender, any ethnicityPerformances: Dec. 23–24 at The Fox Theatre (rehearsals required)Auditions: Oct. 25, 4 p.m. at  Namari Dance Center, 7730 Roswell Rd., Ste 103, Sandy Springs, GA 30350Register here.
  • Popular YouTube SeriesCasting: Real people with big, vibrant personalities; any gender/ethnicity, 18+Notes: Be real, fun, open, honest; improv ability a plus; no experience necessaryFilming: Nov. 10–13PaidTo submit: Email DCSeriesCasting@gmail.com with subject "YouTube Series" and include name, age, location, phone number, and 2 clear current photos
  • All the Sinners BleedCasting: Men & women to portray hunters; those with experience and proper hunting attire encouraged to apply; 18+, any ethnicityFilming: Oct. 31 in Griffin, GATo submit: Email Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com with subject SWAMP DONKEY and include 3 photos (one dated and one full body), age, height, weight, contact info, and any hunting experience
💼 Jobs

  • HR Manager — Classic Tents and EventsDuties include:Develop and implement HR strategies, policies, and initiativesOversee recruiting, onboarding, and retentionAdminister benefits; ensure compliance with FMLA and workers’ compLead performance management processesRequirements:Bachelor’s in HR or equivalent experienceHR certification (SHRM-CP/SHRM-SCP/PHR/SPHR) preferred3+ years HR experience in manufacturing, construction, or industrial settingsTo apply: Send resume and cover letter to Demeris.Berner@impactingleaders.com
☕ News / Networking / Events

  • Atlanta Film and TV — "Mastering the Audition: A Professional Actor’s Guide to Booking the Job"Date: Saturday, Nov. 15Time: 12–3 p.m.Location: The Ferguson School (First Baptist Church of Decatur), 308 Clairmont Ave., Decatur, 30030You’ll learn how to:Follow audition directions preciselySubmit standout self-tapesCommunicate effectively with casting (and know when not to)Present yourself with professionalism and presenceIncludes practice auditions, feedback, and take-home resourcesReserve your spot here.
The Source: Information in this article came from FOX 5 contributor Tess Hammock. 

