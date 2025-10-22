Casting Call Oct. 22: Ballet auditions, YouTube talent, background work

Looking to get on stage or on set this fall? This week’s roundup features youth ballet auditions at The Fox Theatre, a paid YouTube series casting big personalities, and background roles in All the Sinners Bleed—plus a full-time HR opening and a pro audition workshop.

Nutcracker! Magical Christmas BalletCasting: Dancers, ages 5–17, any gender, any ethnicityPerformances: Dec. 23–24 at The Fox Theatre (rehearsals required)Auditions: Oct. 25, 4 p.m. at Namari Dance Center, 7730 Roswell Rd., Ste 103, Sandy Springs, GA 30350Register here

Popular YouTube SeriesCasting: Real people with big, vibrant personalities; any gender/ethnicity, 18+Notes: Be real, fun, open, honest; improv ability a plus; no experience necessaryFilming: Nov. 10–13PaidTo submit: Email DCSeriesCasting@gmail.com with subject "YouTube Series" and include name, age, location, phone number, and 2 clear current photos

All the Sinners BleedCasting: Men & women to portray hunters; those with experience and proper hunting attire encouraged to apply; 18+, any ethnicityFilming: Oct. 31 in Griffin, GATo submit: Email Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com with subject SWAMP DONKEY and include 3 photos (one dated and one full body), age, height, weight, contact info, and any hunting experience

