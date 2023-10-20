Good Day Atlanta viewer information: October 20, 2023

Pullman Yards hosts Highball music festival this weekend:

Start with the popular indie rock band Futurebirds. Then have the members of that band choose their favorite musicians. Add in some big-name sponsors and a cool, historic venue here in Atlanta, and what do you get?

Easy: you get Highball.

Highball, a two-day music festival produced by Rival Entertainment, is happening this Saturday and Sunday at Atlanta’s historic Pullman Yards. The festival’s lineup was curated by Athens-based Futurebirds and includes sets by headliners Band of Horses and The Head and the Heart, along with performances by S.G. Goodman, The Whigs, Wednesday, and more. For a full schedule of performances, click here.

Pullman Yards will no doubt provide a striking backdrop for the festival, which will also feature local food and drink vendors. In August, Good Day Atlanta took a deep dive into the history of Pullman Yards (watch the story here), which dates back to 1904 when the property’s first three buildings were constructed by Pratt Engineering. Railroad car manufacturer The Pullman Company took over the property in the 1920s, and Atomic Entertainment bought it in 2017, with the vision of creating an eclectic arts and entertainment district.

Single-day and weekend tickets for Highball are available at both general admission and VIP levels — for more information on tickets, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our exclusive sneak peek at this exciting new addition to Atlanta’s booming music festival scene.

Burgers with Buck visits Three Dollar Cafe: Three Dollar Cafe started serving Atlanta’s favorite hot wings and delicious homemade food in 1983 in Sandy Springs. They're celebrating 40 years in business and will have a celebration this Saturday at one of their locations. The Three Dollar Cafe is known for its friendly service and atmosphere, homemade food, all of your favorite beers on tap and bottles all enjoyed while watching your favorite sporting event. Buck tried one of their burgers, click the video player to see what he thinks.

Chefs to highlight 10th annual Saborea dinner: A dozen talented chefs from metro Atlanta, Puerto Rico and elsewhere will be featured Oct. 21 at Ser Familia’s 10th annual Saborea fundraising dinner. The chefs will donate their time and skills to create a unique tasting focused on Latino cuisine. Funds raised support Ser Familia, a nationally accredited nonprofit that provides family, social and mental health services to Hispanic families in metro Atlanta.

Falcons Friday: This past summer, the Falcons spearheaded a summer of service project with Atlanta Public Schools, encouraging students to participate in community service around Atlanta.

KJ Smith and Skyh Black discuss their recent nuptials, Black Love Conference and more: KJ Smith and Skyh Black have been on your television screens for a few years now. The couple found love on set during the global pandemic, and walked down the aisle during the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. Today they spoke with Sharon Lawson about their love, careers, and growing a business together. They'll also be on the panel at this year's Black Love Conference. For ticket information click here.

Pike Nurseries Fall and Winter plants for the shade: To find a Pike Nursery location near you, click here.

Jekalyn Carr talks new album and more: Grammy-nominated and Stellar Award-winning singer Jekalyn Carr releases her new self-titled album, "JEKALYN," today via WayNorth Music. "JEKALYN" is preceded by the Billboard Gospel National Airplay #1 single, "I Believe God," and is available now wherever music is sold and streamed. The single "I Believe God" marks Carr’s seventh career #1 on Billboard.