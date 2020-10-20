Good Day Atlanta viewer information October 20, 2020

Healthy food option lands near world’s busiest airport: How many times have you been at the airport and grabbed a sugary soft drink, a pack of chocolate candy, or a quick to-go bag of fries? Probably more than once. And Philip Jones says he did, too, which is why he decided to create a healthier option for those on the go.

Jones is the founder of Grub Fresh Bowls & Wraps in Hapeville, located only about ten minutes from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Jones teamed up with Chef Kelley Hicks — a Le Cordon Bleu-trained chef who’s been featured on The Food Network — to create a menu of bowls and wraps filled with flavorful protein and fresh veggies. Jones calls the concept “healthy fast food,” and hopes it’s enjoyed not only by travelers through the world’s busiest airport, but also local residents looking for something a little different.

Current menu favorites include the Jerk Chicken Bowl (roasted chicken, lettuce, sautéed peppers and onions, pineapple salsa, and mango jerk sauce), the Fajita Shrimp Bowl (spiced shrimp, pico de gallo, sautéed peppers and onions, lettuce and Monterey jack cheese), and the Philly Cheesesteak Wrap (grilled steak, bell peppers, provolone cheese, caramelized onions, and herb mayo). Grub Fresh Bowls & Wraps is also working with local Girl Scouts to create edible gardens in front of the restaurant, aiming to grow some of their own ingredients and inspire neighbors to do the same.

Grub Fresh Bowls & Wraps is located at 876 Virginia Avenue, Suite B, in Hapeville — for more information, click over to the restaurant’s website here and Facebook page here. And click the video player to check out our morning doing some “healthy taste-testing” with the Grub team!

J Young MDK on Good Day Atlanta: Atlanta singer and rapper J Young MDK is making waves by recently dropping two albums on the same day. He also launched a campaing to release 50 songs in 50 Weeks. He joins Alyse Eady on "Good Day Atlanta," with an update on his blooming career. For more information click here.

Safe Sleep Awareness Month: It's a terrible statistic, each year in the United States an average of 35 hundred babies die unexpectedly in their sleep before their first birthday. October is Safe Sleep Awareness MOnth and Children's Healthcare of Atlanta is working to raise awareness for SIDS or Sudden Infant Death Syndrome. Dr. Lazarus a physician in the Pediatric Emergency Department joins us to talk about the important issue. For more information on Children's Healthcare of Atlanta click here.

R&B singer Mario released New EP "Closer to Mars": Mario has been in the music industry for nearly two decades, and he's still releasing great music for his fans. His latest EP "Closer to Mars" released on October 16. His music video "Mars" has more than 300,000 views on Youtube. Check it out here. You can follow Mario on instagram @MarioWorldWide. Listen to his EP "Closer to Mars" here.



Entertainment Journalist Ally Lynn joins us live via Skype to weigh in on the latest backlash teams in the NFL are facing for violating Covid-19 protocols. For more information on Ally Lynn follow her on social media @Heyallylynn.