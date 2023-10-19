Good Day Atlanta viewer information: October 19, 2023

High 5 Sports Team of the Week Peachtree Ridge Lions: They are having the best start to a season in school history, plus the first win in a while over North Gwinnett this past Friday. Paul Milliken visits the Lions to celebrate with them. They'll play Discovery High School this Friday.

"Married at First Sight" relationship expert from Pastor Cal talks new season of the show and his very first matchmaking app: The cart comes way before the horse in the reality series "Married at First Sight." Based on a hit Danish format, the show features people who agree to participate in an extreme experiment: Each covenants legal marriage with a complete stranger. "Married at First Sight" airs Wednesday's at 8 on Lifetime.

Caden Harris, 13-year-old entrepreneur, CEO, and financial literacy advocate: Harris is making waves in the world of business and education. With an inspiring journey that has seen him achieve astonishing feats, Harris is redefining what it means to be a young CEO. His journey began when he started his company at 7 years old. His parents found it important to teach him soft skills at an early age where he began taking his first toastmasters class at 7. Caden was recently featured on an episode of "Big RV Remix," now streaming on Hulu.

How to make your own apple cider bar with Erica Thomas: It's apple picking season, and Erica has a cute apple cider bar you can create at home. There are also plenty of apple orchards and corn mazes around metro Atlanta. Keep up with Erica on social media @Eatingwitherica Check out the list of apple picking and orchard spots here.

Atlanta’s Varuni Napoli cooks up a special National Pizza Month:

In case you didn’t know, October is National Pizza Month — and the celebration is shaping up to be a piping-hot one at Atlanta’s Varuni Napoli!

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent some time with Luca Varuni — Varuni Napoli’s owner and maestro pizzaiolo — getting the "dish" on the National Pizza Month specials and doing a little taste-testing.

Since first opening in Midtown in 2014, Varuni Napoli has steadily gained a reputation as one of the finest Neapolitan pizza restaurants not just in Atlanta, but in the nation. Varuni Napoli’s customer-favorite pies are now available nationwide thanks to Goldbelly, and Chef Luca recently launched the online marketplace Varuni Casa, from which customers can buy Italian goods.

There are currently two Varuni Napoli locations in Atlanta: at 1540 Monroe Drive Northeast in Midtown and at 99 Krog Street Northeast in Krog Street Market. For information on both and the online offerings, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our National Pizza Month celebration!