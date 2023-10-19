Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: October 19, 2023

Peachtree Ridge Lions named Team of the Week

A group of lions is called a pride, and the Peachtree Ridge High School Lions have a lot to be proud of after starting the season off with the best record in school history.

Pastor Cal talks 'Married at First Sight'

A fresh crop of hopefuls are ready to put their fate in the hands of experts in the new season of ''Married at First Sight,' and Pastor Cal Robertson will be there giving them much-needed advice. Robertson sat down with Alyse Eady to talk about matchmaking, his new app, and more.

Teen CEO encourages financial literacy

Caden Harris started his business journey when he was just 7 years old and is already making waves. He showed Buck Lanford his special bus, which is designed to teach kids financial literacy.

How to make your own apple cider bar

On a cool autumn day, there's nothing better than enjoying a cup of apple cider, and there are so many yummy ways you can make it. Food and lifestyle expert Erica Thomas shows Sharon Lawson and Natalie McCann the essentials you need to make the ultimate apple cider bar.

National Pizza Month at Varuni Napoli

October is National Pizza Month, and the team at Atlanta's Varuni Napoli is celebrating with some special pies that are sure to have you reaching for a second slice.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent some time with Luca Varuni — Varuni Napoli’s owner and maestro pizzaiolo — getting the "dish" on the National Pizza Month specials and doing a little taste-testing. 

Since first opening in Midtown in 2014, Varuni Napoli has steadily gained a reputation as one of the finest Neapolitan pizza restaurants not just in Atlanta, but in the nation. Varuni Napoli’s customer-favorite pies are now available nationwide thanks to Goldbelly, and Chef Luca recently launched the online marketplace Varuni Casa, from which customers can buy Italian goods.  

There are currently two Varuni Napoli locations in Atlanta: at 1540 Monroe Drive Northeast in Midtown and at 99 Krog Street Northeast in Krog Street Market. For information on both and the online offerings, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our National Pizza Month celebration! 