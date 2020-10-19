Good Day Atlanta viewer information October 19, 2020

World of Coke offers Georgia residents a “sweet” deal: There’s a long list of reasons of why it’s good to live here in Georgia – and Atlanta’s famed World of Coke has just added another one!

This month, Georgia residents can get into the downtown attraction for just $12.50 on Mondays through Thursdays – saving more than $5 on regular admission. Want the discount? It’s easy – just purchase tickets online and use the promo code “GAresident.” When you arrive at World of Coke, you’ll be asked for proof of Georgia residency, which means displaying a driver’s license, state-issued ID, Georgia-based military ID, or Georgia government agency ID. Added bonus – only one adult per group needs to prove Georgia residency, and guests may purchase up to six tickets per resident.

World of Coke opened back up to guests in July, with some new safety measures in place due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. A few things to expect – capacity is being limited, face covering are required for all guests over the age of two, temperature checks will be taken at entry, and staffers say they’ve increase cleaning through the facility. For more on the new safety measures, you can click here.

Whether you’re a Classic, Diet, Zero, or Cherry fan – even if you like the notorious Beverly! -- there’s probably something inside World of Coke to suit your taste. Click the video player to check out our morning exploring the popular attraction!

WEB LINK:

https://www.worldofcoca-cola.com/

"Red Table Talk" with Gloria Estevan: Gloria Estefan is pulling up a chair on "Red Table Talk" for a new twist on the hit show. The music icon and Grammy winner, along with her daughter Emily and niece Lili Estefan are bringing their own opinions and life experiences to the iconic table. Gloria Estevan talks to "Good Day Atlanta's" Alyse Eady about the show. For more on "Red Table Talk" click here.

"Tyler Perry's Sistas" Season 2: "Tyler Perry's Sistas" is set to return to BET for another season. The dramatic comedy series follows four single black women in their 30's as they navigate through careers, love life and rocky freindships. Joining us are two of the stars Novi Brown and Mignon with a preview. For more informaiton click here.

Christal Jordan from Rolling Out Magazine joins us with the latest celebrity relationship news. This week she talks about Real Housewife of Atlanta Cynthia Bailey's wedding. For more information on Christal Jordan follow here @enchantedpr on Instagram or follow Rolling Out Magazine here.