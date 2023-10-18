Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Oct. 18, 2023

Here's what was featured on Good Day Atlanta on Oct. 18, 2023.

Bar of Thailand: Bar of Thailand, which opened earlier this year in Midtown Atlanta by the team behind Tum Pok Pok and Yao — both of which have been previously featured on Good Day Atlanta — Bar of Thailand serves lunch and dinner on Tuesdays through Sundays, offering up traditional Thai favorites including Pad Thai and Pad Kee Mao alongside a few fusion dishes, like the B.O.T. Tacos. And, of course, you’d expect a robust drink menu at a place with "bar" right in the name — and mixologists at Bar of Thailand have been busy shaking up Moody Elephants, Millionaires, and their take on an Old Fashioned, the High-Road to Bangkok.

National Pasta Month with Chef Sean Clark of Sorella Vicina: The restaurant is located in Alpharetta and offers up yummy Italian cusines. To make your reservation click here.

Buckhead Business Association President Rizwan Peera talks Taste of Buckhead with event participant NaanStop: Taste of Buckhead is Atlanta’s premier tasting experience that showcases the thriving and diverse culinary culture, unique beverages, and successful vendors that Buckhead has to offer! It's happening October 19 at the Stave Room

Jackie Paige talks Falling Back into Fitness: The Summer months are over, and it’s time to fall back into fitness! Fall is the perfect time to fall back into your fitness routine. Great time to get back into it because you can build good habits and routines before the New Year, so you can go into the New Year strong and can also be helpful with weight management throughout the holidays. Jackie gives 3 Ways to Fall Back Into Fitness