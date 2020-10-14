Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: October 15, 2020

High 5 Team of the Week Ola Mustangs: For more information click here.

Alessio Scalzotto stars in the upcoming Netflix film A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting: Premiering on the platform on October 14 as part of the "Netflix and Chills" October Halloween slate. The film is based on the first book in the series by Joe Ballarini. The film will follow first-time babysitter Kelly Ferguson, whose charge is kidnapped by the Boogeyman. She then discovers a secret society of fierce babysitters who protect children and an entire world of monsters she will have to fight in order to save the child she's looking after. To watch the trailer click here.

Mark McKinnon plays lead role in the BET Her film "The Waiting Room": BET Her is an initiative from BET Networks and MegaMind Media which includes four female-centric original short films. Directed by Sheryl Lee Ralph, "The Waiting Room follows the lives of two women as they wait to hear if they have breast cancer and their journey after receiving the life-changing diagnosis. Mark has dedicated this role to both his grandmother who died of breast cancer and father who died of prostate cancer. The film was selected for the 2020 American Black Film Festival, and features all stories written and directed by Black women. You can catch the film Saturday, October 17 on BET Her at 9 p.m. Click here to watch the trailer.

Where can you find the best Lobster Rolls in Metro Atlanta? Food blogger Erica Key from "Eating with Erica" joins us with her top picks. For more information on Erica Key click here.