Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Oct. 13, 2023

Paranoia Haunted House in Canton: Don’t be frightened, but it’s Friday the 13th … in October … and we’re spending the morning inside one of our region’s most popular walk-through haunt attractions.

OK, maybe you should be frightened!

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we made a return visit to Paranoia Haunted House in Canton, which we last featured back in 2021 during the haunt’s special summer engagement.

Regularly named as one of the top haunts in the region, Paranoia is essentially two attractions in one: two walk-through haunts, each built around different themes, but located in the same building. Creators say their constant focus is on using film-quality sets, props, costumes, and — of course — creatures.

Paranoia opened for its 13th season Sept. 29 and runs on select dates through Saturday, Nov. 4; closing hours vary by date, but the haunts open at 8 p.m. nightly. Fast pass tickets are $60, and combo tickets for the two attractions range from $28 to $35 depending on the date. Paranoia Haunted House is located at 2075 Marietta Highway in Canton — for more information, click here.

Want a sneak peek at this year’s walk-through haunts? Click the video player in this article — but don’t watch alone!

Burgers With Buck Fairway Social for Alpharetta Restaurant Week: Alpharetta boasts an unbeatable lineup of top-notch culinary hot spots and Alpharetta Restaurant Week is the perfect time for patrons to try a new restaurant or revisit a favorite. With over 45 participating restaurants, this is the area’s largest Restaurant Week event featuring local Alpharetta restaurants offering a special dinner menu with multiple courses for $25-$50+ and many also offer similar lunch menus for $20-$35. Fairway Social is one of the participating restaurants this year. Buck visited to try their burger. See if he gives them a thumbs up.

Food consultant Courtney McBroom talks Apple TV+ Show Lessons in Chemistry: Courtney McBroom is a chef and cookbook author and the founder of the Los Angeles-based Ruined Table, a platform that brings people together in non-traditional ways by creating meaningful connections through the lens of food and dinner parties. She is also the food consultant for the Apple TV+ series "Lessons in Chemistry." She demos a lasagna with Bolognese sauce. "Lessons in Chemistry" premieres today with two episodes on Apple TV+. Watch the trailer here.

The Atlanta Falcons connect with HBCU students: In its inaugural year, the HBCU Fellowship program in partnership with Wells Fargo is a paid eight-week program is aimed at providing marketable skills, career development and networking opportunities in the business of sports and entertainment for students of Atlanta-based Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) from Morris Brown, Spelman, Morehouse and Clark Atlanta.

Shandra Turner aka The Bougie Grazer makes Halloween boards: It's October and folks will be having Halloween themed events at work, school and home. Shandra Turner shows us how to make a spooky spread.

Willie Moore Jr. tells viewers about the Self Love Foundation: As fall approaches, with its potential for breakups, heartaches, and rising misunderstandings, it's essential to explore ways to foster self-love and maintain healthy relationships. Helping individuals love themselves more is a fundamental step, involving self-acceptance, self-compassion, and setting boundaries. This self-love foundation can fortify us in times of emotional turbulence.