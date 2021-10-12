Good Day Atlanta viewer information: October 12, 2021

Young inventors inspired by Rube Goldberg exhibit:

His name is synonymous with wild contraptions in which a series of chain reactions turns the simplest of tasks into awe-inspiring feats of complexity. Now, legendary cartoonist Rube Goldberg and his incredible ideas are being celebrated at the perfect place: the Children’s Museum of Atlanta!

"Rube Goldberg: The World of Hilarious Invention!" opened at the Downtown Atlanta museum last month, and is scheduled to run through Jan. 2, 2022. Rube Goldberg was a Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonist, and many of his best-known works featured humorous, overly-complicated machines that performed ordinary tasks. For example, Goldberg created a famed "self-operating napkin" which involved a parrot eating a cracker, a cigar being lit, and the swinging pendulum of a clock … all to wipe off the diner’s chin! Now known as "Rube Goldberg machines," these kinds of contraptions are used in competitions around the world, as well as in science classrooms.

Of course, everything at the Children’s Museum of Atlanta is "hands-on," which means kids can try their hand at operating life-sized Rube Goldberg ma​chines and even inventing some of their own. The exhibit is part of the museum’s Step Up to Science, an expansion of the facility’s permanent science exhibit.

The Children's Museum of Atlanta is located at 275 Centennial Olympic Park Drive Northwest in Downtown Atlanta; Currently, the museum is requiring online reservations; windows are available from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily (except Wednesdays, when the museum is closed). All museum visitors ages 2 and older are also currently required to wear museum-approved face masks.

Of course, we couldn’t wait to get inside the museum to try out a few of our own Rube Goldberg-inspired ideas, so we spent the morning getting really creative with a few of our newest friends. Click the video player to check it out!

Alex Barone talks new film and Disability Awareness Month: Alex is quickly making a name for himself in Hollywood. He'll be seen opposite Michael Keaton in Hulu's "Dopesick" and has a big role opposite Mila Kunis in the film "Luckiest Girl Alive." Alex talks about being an actor on the rise in the disability space of film and TV during Disability Employment Awareness Month in October.

Actors Carter Glade and Kalen Bull talk roles Lifetime film 'Her Boyfriend's Deadly Secret': When a high school student starts dating a rebellious boy from a different school, she quickly finds herself in the crosshairs of someone trying to break them up … or hide a dangerous secret. The film premieres Friday, Oct. 15 at 8 p.m. on LMN. Click here to watch a preview.

Actress Jona Xiao stars as Daisy in Starz’s crime drama series, "Hightown": The series follows one woman's journey to sobriety, intertwined with an unfolding murder investigation. An integral addition to the storyline, Jona shines as Daisy, a working-class woman at the local strip club Xavier’s who proves she can handle herself in any situation. Season 2 of "Hightown" premieres Sunday, Oct. 17, at 9 p.m. on STARZ. Watch the trailer here.

Dr. Sarah Lazarus talks the ABCs of safe sleep: October is Safe Sleep Awareness Month and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Strong4Life focuses on the messaging of ABCs for safe sleep. Put your baby to sleep alone, on their back and ensure their sleep space is clear. Check out the ABCs of Safe Sleep below.

Alone - Snuggling is a great way to bond with your baby, but bedsharing is never safe sleeping. Sharing a bed or napping on the couch puts a baby at risk for suffocation or becoming trapped – babies should always sleep alone.

Back- A baby’s neck muscles aren’t strong enough to prevent suffocation if they sleep on their stomach, so being flat on their back on a firm surface is the only safe way to sleep.

Clear- Clear your baby’s crib of stuffed animals, pillows, and toys. They may seem comforting and soft, but all they offer during sleep is a suffocation risk. And crib bumpers are marketed as safety devices, but they pose the same risks.

Megan Thee Stallion gets candid about mental health and her relationship: Grammy-winning artist Megan Thee Stallion made an appearance on Taraji P. Henson's talk show and gushed about her relationship and more. Christal Jordan tells Good Day Atlanta about the discussion, and how it went. For more information on Christal Jordan follow her on Instagram @enchantedpr.

Pet of the day from FurKids Animal Shelter: For more information on how you can adopt today's pet of the day click here.