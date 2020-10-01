Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: October 1, 2020

High 5 Sports Team of the Week Lovejoy Wildcats: This week’s Team of the Week earned the honor with a stunning upset of 7A powerhouse North Gwinnett on the road in week 4. Edgar Carson’s 6A Lovejoy Wildcats shocked the state when beat previously undefeated and 3rd-ranked Bulldogs 19-7. They came back from a 7-6 second half deficit to earn their 4th win on the season against no losses. North Gwinnett was a 38-point favorite coming into the game--Lovejoy’s win also ended the Bulldogs’ 27-game home winning streak. The Wildcats became the first team from a lower classification to beat North Gwinnett since 1999. Take a look at the video as Paul talks with the Mr. Render, principal of Lovejoy high school.

OJ & Nicole: An American Tragedy:Twenty Five years after the acquittal of OJ Simpson in the so-called "Trial of the Century," OJ & Nicole: An American Tragedy explores the inside story of the tumultuous relationship between OJ Simpson and Nicole Brown Simpson. Ron Shipp is a former LAPD police officer who is known for his friendship with OJ Simpson, and his ivolvement in the OJ Simpson trial. OJ & Nicole: An American Tragedy airs on the Investigation Discovery Channel October 5 at 9 p.m.

Marietta 8th grader becomes "Scholastic Kids" kid reporter: Scholastic Kids Press announced that Cami Cortes, an 8th grader from Marietta, GA will join this award-winning team of Kid Reporters, who report "news for kids, by kids. During the 2020-2021 program year, Cami will interview newsmakers from her community and share the perspectives of her peers on the 2020 U.S. presidential election and other issues that matter most to young people today. Kid Reporter stories are published on the Scholastic Kids Press website, and featured in select issues of Scholastic Classroom Magazines, which reach more than 25 million students nationwide.

Getting Organized live with Brittani from Pinch of Help: Home organizing is big right now. More families are making changing after having to adjust their lives due to working from home, and or digitial learning. Brittani Allen gives some tips on how to make your home more accesible. For more information on home organizing follow Brittani on Instagram @pinchofhelp

Lifestyle and Food expert Chadwick Boyd talks latest "freezer facts": Since the pandemic, freezer usage has skyrocketed. So are frozen food sales. For those of us catching on to the trend, food and lifestyle expert Chadwick Boyd gave us the 411 on tips and strategies to max out the freezer. For more tips follow Chadwick on instagram @Chadwickboyd