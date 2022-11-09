Good Day Atlanta viewer information: November 9, 2022

High-tech restaurant and gaming concept Your 3rd Spot opens in The Works:

Stress levels are always high the morning after Election Day. So, we wanted to find a place where folks could let off a little steam by enjoying good food, drinks, and friendly competition.

That search led us to Atlanta’s Upper Westside and a brand-new dining and gaming establishment called Your 3rd Spot, which opened last week inside The Works.

Named after the idea of a "third spot" where people can gather outside of work and home, Your 3rd Spot is essentially a tech-heavy social club, with a menu of shareable small plates, long list of craft beer and cocktails, a flashy video game arcade (with both retro and modern games) and an indoor corn hole arena.

And when it comes to ordering the food and drinks and connecting with people to play all those games…well, there’s an app for that. Founders say the Your 3rd Spot app is the driver of the entire experience, allowing for speedy ordering and paying and "lining up" for games without actually standing in line. There’s even a feature called Match and Connect, which founders say uses personality traits and game preferences to match you up with possible new friends in the building!

Your 3rd Spot is located at 400 Chattahoochee Avenue Northwest, inside The Works in the Upper Westside of Atlanta. For more information on what’s available inside, click here. And click the video player in this article for a look at our morning eating, playing, and connecting at Your 3rd Spot!

Chef Dustin Harder shares prepared vegan dishes and previews holiday recipes: Chef Dustin Harder (aka The Vegan Roadie) is touring the country with the nonprofit organization The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, making stops at hospitals and universities promoting the plant-based allergy friendly program Universal Meals. Keep up with Dustin on social media @TheVeganRoadie

Victor and Libby Boyce of The Cameron Boyce Foundation, parents to late Disney actor Cameron Boyce: Cameron Boyce passed from an epileptic seizure in his sleep in 2019 (he had his first seizure at age 17, the fitth one killed him). His official cause of death was SUDEP, something his parents had never heard of before the coroner diagnosed it on his death certificate. November is Epilepsy Awareness Month. The foundation is using their platform during this month to share an important message with medical community with hopes that that practitioners treating epilepsy patients will do better. There is still so much that is unknown about epilepsy and as a result, some doctors aren’t arming their patients with all the resources and tools needed to manage the disease.

Actor Frankie Faison talks his role in new movie "Till": Faison stars as the male lead opposite Whoopi Goldberg in the critically acclaimed film "Till," which tells the tragic story of Emmett Till, a young boy who was lynched and killed in Money, Mississippi in 1955. In the film, Faison portrays John Carthan, the father of Mamie Till and Emmett Till’s grandfather. With a powerful performance from Frankie, who was 6 years old at the time when the horrific events took place historically, his experience from growing up in that era only adds to his performance throughout the film.

Regina Belle talks the release of her first holiday album, "My Colorful Christmas": Regina is well-loved for her #1 R&B hits, "Make It Like It Was" and "Baby Come to Me" and the classic mega hit, "A Whole New World," which was featured in Disney's blockbuster film, "Aladdin" and won an Academy Award and a Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song. Regina is also a longtime Atlanta resident. She'll have a virtual listening party on Tuesday, Nov. 15. For more information and to purchase "My Colorful Christmas" click here.

Niecey Shaw talks the latest in entertainment news: "Black Panther" hits theaters this weekend, and The Fox Theater will have an early screening for fans. Radio host Niecey Shaw has more information on what to expect.